OnePlus will take the wraps off the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G on July 5 during its Summer Launch Event. Ahead of it, the Chinese tech brand has released multiple teasers, disclosing the key specifications of the smartphone. Most recently, it has revealed the display details of the handset. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is confirmed to feature a fluid AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It was also recently confirmed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC. Further, the handset is teased to come in an Aqua Surge shade.

Through a dedicated microsite on its India website, OnePlus has confirmed the display specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. It will have a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. This is in line with a leak from last week.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is already confirmed to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC under the hood. It will be offered in an Aqua Surge finish with triple rear cameras.

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will take place in India on July 5 at the company's Summer Launch Event. The event will begin at 7pm IST. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds will also debut alongside.

OnePlus has not said anything about the RAM and camera details of the upcoming offering, however, earlier reports have suggested 12GB LPDDR4X of RAM on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The rear camera setup could include a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with a 112-degree ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It might run on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 skin.

