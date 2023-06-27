Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is scheduled to launch in India in the second week of July, the company has confirmed. Design renders of the phone have also been revealed by the smartphone maker. The handset will be offered for purchase via the Amazon website, and the Samsung India online and offline retail stores. Previously, the phone was listed on the FCC website, which suggested that the upcoming dual nano SIM-supported smartphone will also support dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity. The company has now revealed some key camera, display and battery specifications.

On Tuesday, Samsung confirmed in a press release that the Galaxy M34 5G will be released in India on July 7. Pricing and availability details are expected to be revealed on the launch date. However, the company confirms that the phone will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery which is claimed to last for up to two days. A previous report suggested that the phone will feature 25W wired charging support.

The upcoming Galaxy M-series phone is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The firm claims that the camera will offer a "Monster Shot 2.0" feature which can capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 is also confirmed to feature Samsung's Nightography feature from the flagship Galaxy S-series of smartphones, which is expected to deliver good images in low-light conditions. It will also feature a Fun Mode with 16 different inbuilt lens effects, the company said.

The triple rear camera unit is likely to include an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is expected to be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The phone will also sport a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy M34 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) screen. The handset is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It is expected to run Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The phone is expected to launch in variations of 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB inbuilt storage.

