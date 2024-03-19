Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to be introduced in the market soon. Samsung has not yet confirmed the handset, but it has surfaced online several times over the past few weeks. Now a tipster has hinted at an India launch of the model and shared live images of the phone. The images show the colour options and rear panel design of the phone. It has also previously been spotted on several certification sites, suggesting some key specifications that the purported model may arrive with.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared live images of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that the phone is expected to launch in India soon. He added that the phone will be available in Blue and Black shades and will sport a triple rear camera system. More details are likely to surface closer to the launch of the handset.

Leaked live image of Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Photo Credit: X/ @stufflistings

In the image shared by the tipster, we see the rear panel of the purported Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in black and blue colourways. The triple rear camera unit is placed within three separate circular, slightly raised slots arranged vertically in the top left corner. The LED flash unit is seen between the first two cutouts, placed slightly to their right. The volume rocker and the power button appear on the right edge of the phone.

A 91Mobiles report claimed that the Galaxy M55 5G was recently spotted on the Dekra certification site. The phone is said to have been listed with a rated 4,855mAh battery, which is expected to be marketed as a typical 5,000mAh battery. The report added that the model's TUV SUD certification showed that the phone could support 45W wired fast charging.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was also spotted on the FCC certification site, which showed that it would be equipped with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The report also said that the phone was spotted on the Nemko certification website with the model number SM-M556E/DS, where the 'DS' might suggest dual-SIM support.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M556B. The listing suggested that the handset was expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It is also likely to ship with Android 14-based One UI.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled in March 2023. The preceding handset is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, the phone has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor in the front. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

