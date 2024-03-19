Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G May Launch in India Soon; Leaked Live Images Show Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to support 45W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 March 2024 15:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G May Launch in India Soon; Leaked Live Images Show Colour Options

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is said to succeed the Galaxy M54 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M55 5G could come with 8GB of RAM
  • The company has yet to announce the handset
  • The Galaxy M55 5G could get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to be introduced in the market soon. Samsung has not yet confirmed the handset, but it has surfaced online several times over the past few weeks. Now a tipster has hinted at an India launch of the model and shared live images of the phone. The images show the colour options and rear panel design of the phone. It has also previously been spotted on several certification sites, suggesting some key specifications that the purported model may arrive with.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared live images of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that the phone is expected to launch in India soon. He added that the phone will be available in Blue and Black shades and will sport a triple rear camera system. More details are likely to surface closer to the launch of the handset.

samsung galaxy m55 5g x stufflistings inline galaxym55_5g

Leaked live image of Samsung Galaxy M55 5G
Photo Credit: X/ @stufflistings

In the image shared by the tipster, we see the rear panel of the purported Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in black and blue colourways. The triple rear camera unit is placed within three separate circular, slightly raised slots arranged vertically in the top left corner. The LED flash unit is seen between the first two cutouts, placed slightly to their right. The volume rocker and the power button appear on the right edge of the phone.

A 91Mobiles report claimed that the Galaxy M55 5G was recently spotted on the Dekra certification site. The phone is said to have been listed with a rated 4,855mAh battery, which is expected to be marketed as a typical 5,000mAh battery. The report added that the model's TUV SUD certification showed that the phone could support 45W wired fast charging.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was also spotted on the FCC certification site, which showed that it would be equipped with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The report also said that the phone was spotted on the Nemko certification website with the model number SM-M556E/DS, where the 'DS' might suggest dual-SIM support.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M556B. The listing suggested that the handset was expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It is also likely to ship with Android 14-based One UI.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled in March 2023. The preceding handset is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, the phone has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor in the front. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G India launch, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 8a Surfaces on FCC Database, Hints at Imminent Launch
Unlock the Future with Galaxy AI: Experience the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for Just Rs. 5417/Month
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G May Launch in India Soon; Leaked Live Images Show Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing to Unveil Something New on March 20, Will Be an 'Industry First'
  2. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With Sony IMX890 Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Samsung's Cheaper Galaxy Foldable to Cost Lot Less than Expected: Report
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Cameras Debut: See Prices
  5. Apple Tipped to Announce New iPad Models next Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6 Could Get Advanced AI Features: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G India Launch Tipped; Live Images Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Grabs Attention of World’s Largest Pension Fund Based in Japan
  2. Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Said to Be Delayed to First Quarter of 2027
  3. Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch With NFC for Contactless Payments Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Lava O2 Set to Launch in India on March 22; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  5. Honor Watch GS 4 With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts Alongside Honor Band 9: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Offer 100W SuperVOOC Charging; Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Truecaller Rolls Out New AI Feature to Offer Better Protection From Spam Calls
  8. Nothing to Unveil Something New on March 20, Carl Pei Says It's an 'Industry First'
  9. Google Chrome for Android Reportedly Adds Support for Third-Party Password Managers
  10. Samsung’s Cheaper Galaxy Foldable to Cost a Lot Less and Use Cameras From Existing Models: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »