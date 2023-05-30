Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is set to be released in India in June. The company confirmed the launch date of the smartphone on Tuesday. The handset has previously been tipped to be a rebranded Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year in March. The phone is expected to be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos chipset. It is likely to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery unit with 25W wired fast charging support. Samsung also confirmed the date of pre-reservations for the phone and stated additional benefits that customers could avail of.

In a press statement, Samsung announced that the Galaxy F54 5G will launch in India on June 6. The company said that the phone will be available for pre-reservation starting today, May 30. Customers will need to pay a token amount of Rs. 999 for reserving the phone. Upon pre-reservation, the company claims that customers will enjoy benefits of Rs. 2,000.

In the teaser image on Samsung's India website, the Galaxy F54 5G is seen in a green-blue colour variant, with a triple rear camera unit vertically aligned in separate rings along the top left corner of the back panel, accompanied by an LED flash unit. The company has also confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The Galaxy F54 5G will also feature the astrolapse feature that was introduced earlier this year with the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung claims that even the front camera will be designed to capture bright photographs in low-light conditions. The other two rear camera units are expected to feature an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera sensor is said to be housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the panel.

Live images previously leaked showed the Galaxy F54 5G model in Dark Blue and Silver colour options. The phone is expected to be priced at Rs. 33,000 for its base variant. Previous reports indicated that the phone could be priced between Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000. An even earlier leak had suggested that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone could be priced at Rs. 35,999, whereas no price details about a possible 8GB + 128GB variant was shared.

Samsung's Galaxy F54 5G is expected to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The Galaxy M54 5G is also likely to support dual nano-SIM with one hybrid slot for microSD cards and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

