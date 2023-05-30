Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Set for June 6; Now Available for Pre-Booking

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2023 17:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Set for June 6; Now Available for Pre-Booking

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is expected to be a rebranded Galaxy M54 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is likely to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display
  • The phone is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • The triple rear camera unit will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is set to be released in India in June. The company confirmed the launch date of the smartphone on Tuesday. The handset has previously been tipped to be a rebranded Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year in March. The phone is expected to be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos chipset. It is likely to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery unit with 25W wired fast charging support. Samsung also confirmed the date of pre-reservations for the phone and stated additional benefits that customers could avail of.

In a press statement, Samsung announced that the Galaxy F54 5G will launch in India on June 6. The company said that the phone will be available for pre-reservation starting today, May 30. Customers will need to pay a token amount of Rs. 999 for reserving the phone. Upon pre-reservation, the company claims that customers will enjoy benefits of Rs. 2,000.

In the teaser image on Samsung's India website, the Galaxy F54 5G is seen in a green-blue colour variant, with a triple rear camera unit vertically aligned in separate rings along the top left corner of the back panel, accompanied by an LED flash unit. The company has also confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. 

The Galaxy F54 5G will also feature the astrolapse feature that was introduced earlier this year with the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung claims that even the front camera will be designed to capture bright photographs in low-light conditions. The other two rear camera units are expected to feature an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera sensor is said to be housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the panel.

Live images previously leaked showed the Galaxy F54 5G model in Dark Blue and Silver colour options. The phone is expected to be priced at Rs. 33,000 for its base variant. Previous reports indicated that the phone could be priced between Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000. An even earlier leak had suggested that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone could be priced at Rs. 35,999, whereas no price details about a possible 8GB + 128GB variant was shared.

Samsung's Galaxy F54 5G is expected to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The Galaxy M54 5G is also likely to support dual nano-SIM with one hybrid slot for microSD cards and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price in india, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G india launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
JioCinema Sets New Record During IPL 2023 Final With 3.2 Crore Concurrent Viewers
Government to Start Electronics Repair Pilot Project; Will Test Easing Rules to Lure Manufacturers

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Set for June 6; Now Available for Pre-Booking
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Might Debut as a Close Copy of This Oppo Handset
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  6. Vivo S17 Spotted on Geekbench, Company Confirms Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details
  7. OnePlus Nord N30 5G Specifications Tipped by via Geekbench: Check Here
  8. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  9. Netflix Unveils Amar Singh Chamkila First Look, Starring Diljit Dosanjh
  10. Acer Aspire 5 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Processor in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With In-House Exynos 2200 SoC
  2. CoinSwitch Ventures Says It’s Supporting Web3 Startups in India With Nearly $25 Million in Funding
  3. OnePlus Nord N30 5G Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing, Could Get Snapdragon 695 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Set for June 6; Now Available for Pre-Booking
  5. Netflix Unveils Amar Singh Chamkila First Look, Starring Diljit Dosanjh
  6. Acer Aspire 5 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Processor in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Government to Start Electronics Repair Pilot Project; Will Test Easing Rules to Lure Manufacturers
  8. Acer Predator Triton 16 With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor Launched at Computex 2023
  9. JioCinema Sets New Record During IPL 2023 Final With 3.2 Crore Concurrent Viewers
  10. Binance Australia Customers Seen Selling Bitcoin at Discount to Rival Crypto Exchanges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.