Samsung Galaxy M55 is expected to launch in India soon. Details about the handset have surfaced online recently suggesting the design, colour options and key features of the model. A new leak now hints at the India launch of the Galaxy M15 5G, which was recently unveiled in select global markets. The tipster has also suggested some more specifications of the Galaxy M55. It is likely to come with upgrades over the preceding Galaxy M54 5G.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy M55 is expected to feature a Snapdragon chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and be "one of the slimmest Galaxy M-series phones till date." To establish the latter point, the tipster shared live images of the handset compared to regular items like a notepad and a plastic bottle cap.

Leaked live image of Samsung Galaxy M55 compared to a plastic bottle cap

Photo Credit: X/ @stufflistings

Notably, the older Galaxy M54 5G is 8.4mm thick. The tipster added that the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is also expected to launch in India alongside the Galaxy M55.

Previously, the same tipster shared images of the purported Galaxy M55 model showcasing the handset in two colour options - black and blue. It was seen with a triple rear camera unit. The phone has also been spotted on certification sites which suggest that it could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is also expected to support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual SIM connectivity.

An earlier Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy M55 suggested that the phone may launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU and run Android 14-based One UI out-of-the-box.

Although the tipster did not mention any details of the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy M15, it is expected that it will share specifications with its global counterpart. The Galaxy M15 launched with an unnamed octa-core chipset, a 6.5-inch 90Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

