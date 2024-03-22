Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M55 Live Images, Key Features Leak Again; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Galaxy M15

Samsung Galaxy M55 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 19:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 Live Images, Key Features Leak Again; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Galaxy M15

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is said to succeed the Galaxy M54 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M55 5G could come with up to 12GB of RAM
  • The handset is likely to support 45W wired fast charging
  • The Galaxy M55 has been tipped to launch in two colourways
Samsung Galaxy M55 is expected to launch in India soon. Details about the handset have surfaced online recently suggesting the design, colour options and key features of the model. A new leak now hints at the India launch of the Galaxy M15 5G, which was recently unveiled in select global markets. The tipster has also suggested some more specifications of the Galaxy M55. It is likely to come with upgrades over the preceding Galaxy M54 5G.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy M55 is expected to feature a Snapdragon chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and be "one of the slimmest Galaxy M-series phones till date." To establish the latter point, the tipster shared live images of the handset compared to regular items like a notepad and a plastic bottle cap. 

samsung galaxy m55 x stufflistings inline m55

Leaked live image of Samsung Galaxy M55 compared to a plastic bottle cap
Photo Credit: X/ @stufflistings

 

Notably, the older Galaxy M54 5G is 8.4mm thick. The tipster added that the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is also expected to launch in India alongside the Galaxy M55.

Previously, the same tipster shared images of the purported Galaxy M55 model showcasing the handset in two colour options - black and blue. It was seen with a triple rear camera unit. The phone has also been spotted on certification sites which suggest that it could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is also expected to support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual SIM connectivity.

An earlier Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy M55 suggested that the phone may launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU and run Android 14-based One UI out-of-the-box.

Although the tipster did not mention any details of the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy M15, it is expected that it will share specifications with its global counterpart. The Galaxy M15 launched with an unnamed octa-core chipset, a 6.5-inch 90Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

  KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M55, Samsung Galaxy M55 India launch, Samsung Galaxy M55 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M15, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
