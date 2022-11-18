Samsung Galaxy A52 Android 13 update is reportedly rolling out to users with the company's One UI 5.0 interface on top. The update has been spotted in Russia. Samsung officially unveiled the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 upgrade last month at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. The latest update bears the firmware version number A525FXXU4CVJB and appears to be limited to Russia. The update is based on Android 13 and comes with a range of privacy and security improvements, along with improved customisation. The latest One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with the latest November 2022 patch.

As per a report by SamMobile, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has begun rolling out the update to Android 12 to users in Russia. Samsung Galaxy A52 users in the region may download the update by manually navigating to the phone's Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users in other regions can expect the update to roll out to them as well over the next few weeks, according to the report.

Samsung's One UI 5.0, which was unveiled by the South Korean conglomerate at the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 offers users the ability to customise their lock screens, much like the lock screen customisation feature Apple recently introduced on its latest iOS 16 However, while users can long-press to enable the customisation menu on the lock screen on both One UI 5.0 and iOS 16, it is worth noting that Samsung has allowed users to customise their lock screens for years, via its Good Lock modules.

Other features that will be available after updating to Samsung's One UI 5.0 update also include personalisation options such as custom-built Modes and Routines and a new Bixby Text Call feature, which allows the Bixby Voice assistant to answer your calls and automatically trigger the sharing of a customised message with the caller, if left unanswered.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra appear to be the first devices to get updated to Google's Android 13 update through a stable UI 5.0 update rollout. Meanwhile, owners of the company's latest flagships foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — will have to wait to get their hands on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update.

