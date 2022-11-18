Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52 Gets Android 13 Update With One UI 5.0: How to Download

Samsung's Android 13 update for the Galaxy A52 is rolling out in Russia, while users in other regions can expect the update in the coming weeks.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 November 2022 12:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52 Gets Android 13 Update With One UI 5.0: How to Download

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update allows users to customise their lock screens

Highlights
  • Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update first unveiled by Samsung in October
  • The update bears firmware version number A525FXXU4CVJB
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 handsets in Russia to receive the update

Samsung Galaxy A52 Android 13 update is reportedly rolling out to users with the company's One UI 5.0 interface on top. The update has been spotted in Russia. Samsung officially unveiled the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 upgrade last month at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. The latest update bears the firmware version number A525FXXU4CVJB and appears to be limited to Russia. The update is based on Android 13 and comes with a range of privacy and security improvements, along with improved customisation. The latest One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with the latest November 2022 patch.

As per a report by SamMobile, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has begun rolling out the update to Android 12 to users in Russia. Samsung Galaxy A52 users in the region may download the update by manually navigating to the phone's Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users in other regions can expect the update to roll out to them as well over the next few weeks, according to the report.

Samsung's One UI 5.0, which was unveiled by the South Korean conglomerate at the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 offers users the ability to customise their lock screens, much like the lock screen customisation feature Apple recently introduced on its latest iOS 16 However, while users can long-press to enable the customisation menu on the lock screen on both One UI 5.0 and iOS 16, it is worth noting that Samsung has allowed users to customise their lock screens for years, via its Good Lock modules.

Other features that will be available after updating to Samsung's One UI 5.0 update also include personalisation options such as custom-built Modes and Routines and a new Bixby Text Call feature, which allows the Bixby Voice assistant to answer your calls and automatically trigger the sharing of a customised message with the caller, if left unanswered.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra appear to be the first devices to get updated to Google's Android 13 update through a stable UI 5.0 update rollout. Meanwhile, owners of the company's latest flagships foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — will have to wait to get their hands on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A52, Android 13
SpaceX Employees Fired for Criticising Elon Musk Accuse Firm of Violating US Labour Law
Audible Update for Apple Watch Now Allows Independent Functionality Without iPhone
Featured video of the day
What Is Instagram’s Vanish Mode And How To Use It: All You Need To Know

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 Gets Android 13 Update With One UI 5.0: How to Download
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  2. Google Rolls Out Live View in Maps While Adding New Search Features
  3. SpaceX Workers Who Criticised Elon Musk Accuse Firm of Violating Labour Law
  4. Twitter Staff Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  5. Watch the Trailer for Randeep Hooda-led CAT, Out December 9
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  7. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  8. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Internal Testing Starts in Asia: Report
  9. WhatsApp Business to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Says
  10. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Accused of Undermining Twitter's Integrity, Safety by US Senators, Could Face FTC Probe
  2. Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Budget C-Series Handset by End of November
  3. Vivo X90 Pro Key Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Get 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  4. Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space by Skyroot Aerospace
  5. CAT Trailer Sees Randeep Hooda Infiltrating the Local Drug Mafia in Netflix Series
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Bulls Fail to Break Out of the Rut Caused by FTX's Collapse
  7. Binance CEO Pledges to Release Audit of Crypto Firm, Throws 'Psychopath' Jab at Sam Bankman-Fried
  8. El Salvador to Buy One BTC Per Day, President Nayib Bukele Tweets Plan
  9. Google Rolls Out Live View Augmented Reality Search While Adding and Improving Other Features
  10. Audible Update for Apple Watch Now Allows Independent Functionality Without iPhone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.