Samsung Galaxy A06 With 6.7-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A06 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 August 2024 11:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 With 6.7-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A06 seen in a light green option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A06 will get two major Android upgrades
  • The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
  • The Samsung Galaxy A06 supports 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A06 was launched in Vietnam on August 16. The handset is powered by an octa-core chipset and carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. It sports a similar rear panel design as the preceding Samsung Galaxy A05, with a vertical pinstriped finish. However, unlike the older model, the Galaxy A06 comes with a Key Island bump on the right edge that houses the volume rocker and power button. This Key Island feature was previously seen on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is priced at VND 3,190,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at VND 3,790,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700). The phone will go on sale in Vietnam starting August 22. The company has not yet announced if the phone will launch in India.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A06 between August 22 and September 30 in Vietnam will receive a free 25W charger.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy A06 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-notch for the front camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A06 ships with Android 14-based One UI 6 and is confirmed to receive two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. Notably, the phone is equipped with the Samsung Knox Vault security system.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A06 has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. 

Samsung Galaxy A06

Samsung Galaxy A06

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 900x1600 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A06 price, Samsung Galaxy A06 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A06 launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Samsung Galaxy A06 With 6.7-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
