Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January next year alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. While the launch is still months away, credible rumours have already given us an early glimpse at what's to come. Most recently, a prominent tipster posted an early mockup of the Galaxy S25 Ultra showcasing one major design change. It is expected to come with rounded corners and flat sides.

Tipster Ice Universe shared an early mockup of the unannounced Galaxy S25 Ultra on X. The renders show the flagship phone with rounded corners compared to the current generation. Rounded corners are expected to improve the phone's ergonomics. The phone seems to have a centrally located hole punch cutout and slim bezels. It is shown with an S-Pen.

The tipster has posted side-by-side images of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra with the unannounced iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra highlighting the rounded design of the upcoming phone. While the difference is minute, the rounded edges give an improved look for the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a flat front and back.

The tipster claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be completely different from its predecessor. It is said to come with a narrower body than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a wider screen.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

Early reports suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is expected to come with a slimmer middle frame. It is likely to pack an updated quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom. The ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors might get an upgrade with 50-megapixel lenses.

Samsung is expected to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.