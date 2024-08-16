Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is seen with flat front and back panels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 17:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January

Highlights
  • Rounded corners are expected to improve the phone's ergonomics.
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra seems to have narrow bezels
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with rounded edges and flat panels
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January next year alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. While the launch is still months away, credible rumours have already given us an early glimpse at what's to come. Most recently, a prominent tipster posted an early mockup of the Galaxy S25 Ultra showcasing one major design change. It is expected to come with rounded corners and flat sides.

Tipster Ice Universe shared an early mockup of the unannounced Galaxy S25 Ultra on X. The renders show the flagship phone with rounded corners compared to the current generation. Rounded corners are expected to improve the phone's ergonomics. The phone seems to have a centrally located hole punch cutout and slim bezels. It is shown with an S-Pen.

The tipster has posted side-by-side images of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra with the unannounced iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra highlighting the rounded design of the upcoming phone. While the difference is minute, the rounded edges give an improved look for the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a flat front and back.

The tipster claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be completely different from its predecessor. It is said to come with a narrower body than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a wider screen.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

Early reports suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is expected to come with a slimmer middle frame. It is likely to pack an updated quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom. The ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors might get an upgrade with 50-megapixel lenses.

Samsung is expected to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Working on Chat Bubble Theme Picker Feature on Android

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Potential Design Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35 Review: Budget Star
  3. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  4. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  5. Tecno Pad Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 10.1-Inch Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners
  7. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Debut in India With Three Models
  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro Models Do Offer LTPO Display in India
  9. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. IMF Says Crypto Industry's Carbon Footprint Rising; Officials Mull Tax Surge to Curb Emissions
  2. Geekbench AI 1.0 Cross-Platform Benchmarking Tool Launched, Can Test AI Performance of Devices
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners
  4. ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV
  5. WhatsApp Working on Chat Bubble Theme Picker Feature on Android
  6. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  7. WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features
  8. Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Will Offer LTPO Display in India, But Won't Support Wi-Fi 7
  9. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model Might Have Been Silently Updated for Gemini Advanced Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »