Samsung is rolling out support for Circle to Search on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets, the company announced on Wednesday. The feature that allows users to quickly search for content on their screen, was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones and the Pixel 8 lineup, before making its way to the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, and Google's older Pixel models. The South Korean firm has confirmed that the feature will be available on midrange smartphones launched in 2023 and 2024.

According to Samsung, select Galaxy A series smartphones will be updated with support for Circle to Search. The feature will first roll out to the Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A34 later this month. It is currently unclear whether Circle to Search will be enabled remotely on these phones, or whether it will arrive via a software update.

After Circle to Search is rolled out to these Galaxy A series phones, the company will also bring the feature to two tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Users will also be able to utilise a Galaxy S Pen while using Circle to Search to look up objects or text on their screen, according to Samsung.

Circle to Search is coming to the Samsung Galaxy A55 (pictured)

Photo Credit: Samsung

Launched earlier this year with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Pixel 8 lineup, the Circle to Search feature has slowly made its way to other phones. Pressing the home button or navigation pill shows an overlay that allows users to draw over, scribble, or circle an object and text on the screen, to perform a visual lookup.

According to a recent report, Google is working on an update to Circle to Search that could allow users to scan QR codes on their screen, without leaving the current app they are using. The company's Google Lens app allows users to scan QR codes using their camera, or by reading an existing image on their phone. This feature was spotted in a beta version of the app at the end of June, and could roll out to users in the future.