Samsung Rolls Out Circle to Search Feature to Galaxy A Series Phones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Circle to Search is confirmed to roll out to four Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones in August.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 August 2024 18:30 IST
Samsung Rolls Out Circle to Search Feature to Galaxy A Series Phones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Photo Credit: Google

Circle to Search is also available on Google's midrange Pixel 8a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Circle to Search is coming to four midrange Samsung phones this month
  • It will later be rolled out to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+
  • Recent Samsung Galaxy S series phones already have access to the feature
Samsung is rolling out support for Circle to Search on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets, the company announced on Wednesday. The feature that allows users to quickly search for content on their screen, was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones and the Pixel 8 lineup, before making its way to the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, and Google's older Pixel models. The South Korean firm has confirmed that the feature will be available on midrange smartphones launched in 2023 and 2024.

According to Samsung, select Galaxy A series smartphones will be updated with support for Circle to Search. The feature will first roll out to the Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A34 later this month. It is currently unclear whether Circle to Search will be enabled remotely on these phones, or whether it will arrive via a software update.

After Circle to Search is rolled out to these Galaxy A series phones, the company will also bring the feature to two tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Users will also be able to utilise a Galaxy S Pen while using Circle to Search to look up objects or text on their screen, according to Samsung.

galaxy a55 circle to search samsung circle to search

Circle to Search is coming to the Samsung Galaxy A55 (pictured)
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Launched earlier this year with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Pixel 8 lineup, the Circle to Search feature has slowly made its way to other phones. Pressing the home button or navigation pill shows an overlay that allows users to draw over, scribble, or circle an object and text on the screen, to perform a visual lookup.

According to a recent report, Google is working on an update to Circle to Search that could allow users to scan QR codes on their screen, without leaving the current app they are using. The company's Google Lens app allows users to scan QR codes using their camera, or by reading an existing image on their phone. This feature was spotted in a beta version of the app at the end of June, and could roll out to users in the future. 

Circle to Search, Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Rolls Out New AI-Powered Accessibility Features for Pixel, Android Devices
Future of Computing Is Here With Flipkart’s Top AI PC Deals

