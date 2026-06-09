Samsung seems to be working on the Galaxy A18 as a successor to last year's Galaxy A17. The upcoming Galaxy A series handset has now reportedly been spotted on Samsung's internal servers, suggesting that the launch could be around the corner. Galaxy A18 is expected to arrive as a budget-friendly model, and it is likely to ship with the latest software. The Galaxy A17 came with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and Exynos 1330 SoC. It carries a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A18 Expected to Ship with One UI 9

A listing for the Samsung Galaxy A18 was spotted by SammyGuru on Samsung's European test servers, with the model number SM-A185F. This is believed to be the LTE-only variant of the smartphone. Samsung is expected to launch a 5G version of the phone as well.

The purported Galaxy A18 was reportedly found running firmware version A185FXXU0AZF2. The report claims that Samsung is using SHA256 hash instead of the older MD5 format for this firmware, which indicates that it is being tested with One UI 9 which is likely to be based on Android 17. It could come pre-installed with the latest software.

The Galaxy A18 is likely to debut as an affordable offering like the Galaxy A17, which was launched in August 2025 with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy A18 shipped with Android 15, which is based on One UI 7 and features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is equipped with an Exynos 1330 SoC, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The handset also has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. This model has an IP54-rated build, and it is confirmed to get six years of major OS upgrades and security updates.