  Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 February 2023 14:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

The Galaxy A54 5G could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It may run on Android 13 with One UI skin on top
  • Galaxy A54 5G may have IP67 rating for dust, water resistance

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been making the rounds at various certification sites. The South Korean tech giant is expected to soon unveil this handset alongside other Galaxy A series smartphones. Samsung is yet to delve into the specifications of this smartphone. However, a reliable tipster has leaked the possible key specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G. This smartphone could feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it might pack an Exynos 1380 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications (expected)

According to a recent tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter: @heyitsyogesh), the Galaxy A54 5G could feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This Samsung smartphone could be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC. There could be 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

For optics, this smartphone could get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There may also be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to also come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A54 5G may run on Android 13 with One UI 5.0 skin on top. The handset is said to have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Wireless connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Samsung is yet to delve into the pricing details of this upcoming handset. However, a recent report suggests that the Galaxy A54 5G could have a starting price of about EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced between EUR 590 (roughly Rs. 52,000) to EUR 610 (roughly Rs. 54,000).

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
