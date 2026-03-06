The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are expected to go official soon as the latest additions to the Galaxy A-series lineup. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the handsets, their full specifications have been leaked. According to a report, both models will come with a 120Hz full HD+ AMOLED screen. The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G may be powered by the Exynos 1480 SoC, while the Galaxy A57 5G could run on a slightly more powerful processor.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications (Leaked)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1480 processor. The phone is expected to be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The storage will reportedly not be expandable via a microSD card. It may run on Android 16 with One UI 8.5 skin on top.

The handset is said to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A37 5G may feature a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the purported handset is said to include a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options could include dual SIM support with an eSIM option, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. It will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

As per the report, the Galaxy A37 5G will measure 162.9 × 78.2 × 7.4mm and tip the scales at 196g. The handset could launch in Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Graygreen, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is reported to feature the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution as the Galaxy A37. The display panel will also be flat.

The report suggests that the purported handset will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1680 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone will reportedly be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, with no support for microSD expansion. The Galaxy A57 5G is said to run Android 16 with One UI 8.5 out of the box.

For photography, the handset could be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the tech giant will reportedly include a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity features could o include dual SIM support with an eSIM option, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6.0. In terms of design, the Galaxy A57 5G is reported to measure 161.5 × 76.9 × 6.9mm and weigh 192 grams. The handset could launch in Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy colour options.

The purported handset will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.