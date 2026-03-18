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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Camera Configurations and Pricing Details Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is shown to sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 10:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Camera Configurations and Pricing Details Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G could succeed the Galaxy A56 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 5G could feature three rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 5G might sport a hole punch display cutout
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phones
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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is expected to be launched soon as the latest Galaxy A series smartphone, along with the Galaxy A37 5G. While the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the two handsets, leaks regarding their specifications, features, design, and colourways have been surfacing online for weeks, hinting at what they might offer. Now, prices and storage configurations of the two phones have surfaced online via a leaked poster in Thailand. On top of this, the camera configuration and dimensions of the upcoming Galaxy A57 5G have been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Mohammed Khatri shared a leaked marketing poster of the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, revealing the prices of the two phones. The Galaxy A57 5G will reportedly be launched in Thailand with a price tag of THB 17,999 (about Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. As part of an introductory offer, the tech giant is said to allow customers to upgrade from the 256GB storage option to the 512GB storage variant for the same price.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is expected to be priced in Thailand at THB 13,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The company might also offer some introductory bank discounts and EMI options to customers. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

Separately, Alfaturk has shared the marketing posters for the purported Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, revealing the phone's key details. It is shown to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. It might also sport a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view.

The handset is expected to also feature a 5-megapixel rear macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone could be capable of recording up to 4K videos. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G will reportedly be 6.9mm thick, while weighing about 179g. The upcoming Galaxy A series handset might also sport a hole punch display cutout that could house a camera for selfies and video calls.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Launch, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Launch, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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