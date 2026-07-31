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Nothing Phone (4a) Tipped to Receive a Rs. 3,000 Price Hike in India Starting August 1

All three variants of the Nothing Phone 4a could become more expensive by Rs. 3,000, as per the tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2026 09:52 IST
Nothing Phone (4a) Tipped to Receive a Rs. 3,000 Price Hike in India Starting August 1

All three colourways of the Nothing Phone 4a

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Highlights
  • A tipster suggests a price hike for all variants of Phone 4(a)
  • Pricing for the base 8GB + 128GB model may rise to Rs. 42,999
  • Nothing has not yet officially confirmed these price changes
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The Nothing Phone (4a) could soon become more expensive in India. A tipster claims that the mid-range smartphone from the UK-based brand is expected to be in line to receive a price hike across all RAM and onboard storage configurations beginning next month. The handset was launched in India in March alongside the Phone (4a) Pro, equipped with a Snapdragon 7 series chip, a new Glyph Bar lighting system, and a 5,400mAh battery.

Nothing Phone (4a) Price Hike

In an X Post, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed that the Nothing Phone (4a) will receive a price hike in India from August 1. According to the tipster, the 8GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage variant will be priced at Rs. 42,999. The 8GB + 256GB option is tipped to cost Rs. 46,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant could see its price hike to Rs. 49,999.

Nothing Phone 4A Discussion
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If the tipster's claims are accurate, all three variants of the Nothing Phone (4a) could become more expensive by Rs. 3,000. Customers who wish to buy the handset may want to place their orders before August 1 if they wish to avoid the reported increase.

For comparison, the launch price of the Nothing Phone (4a) in India was set at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. Its current retail pricing, meanwhile, is Rs. 39,999, Rs. 43,999, and Rs. 46,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB models.

The headset is offered in Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options. The reason behind the reported price revision, however, remains unknown. The company has yet to officially confirm the revised pricing.

Nothing Phone (4a) Features, Specifications

The Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED screen with 1,224 x 2,720 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It supports up to a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, and promises three years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

On the optics front, Nothing Phone (4a) includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 70x Ultra Zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and 120-degree field of view. On the front is a 32-megapixel Samsung KD1 sensor.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The Nothing Phone (4a) packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Price, Nothing Phone 4a Price Hike India, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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