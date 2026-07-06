Xiaomi's Civi series is a lifestyle-oriented smartphone lineup that focuses on delivering a combination of good cameras while retaining slim and attractive designs. In recent months, there have been conflicting reports about the future of the lineup, with leaks alternately suggesting the next-generation model had either been cancelled or was still in development. According to a tipster, Xiaomi has reportedly discontinued the Civi series altogether, and no successor is currently in development.

Xiaomi Civi Series Discontinued

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) responded to a user's question regarding the future of the Xiaomi Civi lineup (via Gizmochina). The tipster claimed that the Civi series has been shut down. The comment further added that there was "no sign of it being revived in the next generation.”

The latest information attempts to settle the debate surrounding the future of the Xiaomi Civi lineup. The rumour mill previously suggested that Xiaomi had cancelled the Xiaomi 6 Civi following disappointing sales of its predecessor. However, a subsequent leak claimed the phone was back in development and would arrive with a 200-megapixel rear camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a dedicated AI button.

But if DCS' claims are to be believed, those plans may have been shelved altogether. This would potentially make the Civi 5 Pro the last handset in the lifestyle-oriented smartphone lineup. The company previously also introduced the Civi, Civi 1S, Civi 2, Civi 3, and Civi 4 Pro.

The company, notably, launched the Civi 5 Pro in China last year. It was rebranded as the Xiaomi 15 Civi for the global markets. However, subsequent reports suggested that the company had cancelled plans to launch the handset in India. The move followed the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which debuted in the country in June 2024. Thus, it remains the first and, so far, only Civi-branded smartphone to launch in the Indian market.

Xiaomi has yet to announce any plans regarding the Civi lineup. The rumour mill suggests that inconsistent sales across different regions may have prompted the company to discontinue the lineup.