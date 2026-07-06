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Xiaomi Civi Series Discontinued With No Next-Generation Model Planned, Claims Tipster

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is the first and, so far, only Civi-branded smartphone to launch in the Indian market.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 13:34 IST
Xiaomi Civi Series Discontinued With No Next-Generation Model Planned, Claims Tipster

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in May 2025

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Highlights
  • Tipster DCS claims no next-generation Civi model is planned
  • The Civi 5 Pro could be the final phone in the series
  • Only one Civi model was released in the Indian market
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Xiaomi's Civi series is a lifestyle-oriented smartphone lineup that focuses on delivering a combination of good cameras while retaining slim and attractive designs. In recent months, there have been conflicting reports about the future of the lineup, with leaks alternately suggesting the next-generation model had either been cancelled or was still in development. According to a tipster, Xiaomi has reportedly discontinued the Civi series altogether, and no successor is currently in development.

Xiaomi Civi Series Discontinued

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) responded to a user's question regarding the future of the Xiaomi Civi lineup (via Gizmochina). The tipster claimed that the Civi series has been shut down. The comment further added that there was "no sign of it being revived in the next generation.”

The latest information attempts to settle the debate surrounding the future of the Xiaomi Civi lineup. The rumour mill previously suggested that Xiaomi had cancelled the Xiaomi 6 Civi following disappointing sales of its predecessor. However, a subsequent leak claimed the phone was back in development and would arrive with a 200-megapixel rear camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a dedicated AI button.

But if DCS' claims are to be believed, those plans may have been shelved altogether. This would potentially make the Civi 5 Pro the last handset in the lifestyle-oriented smartphone lineup. The company previously also introduced the Civi, Civi 1S, Civi 2, Civi 3, and Civi 4 Pro.

The company, notably, launched the Civi 5 Pro in China last year. It was rebranded as the Xiaomi 15 Civi for the global markets. However, subsequent reports suggested that the company had cancelled plans to launch the handset in India. The move followed the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which debuted in the country in June 2024. Thus, it remains the first and, so far, only Civi-branded smartphone to launch in the Indian market.

Xiaomi has yet to announce any plans regarding the Civi lineup. The rumour mill suggests that inconsistent sales across different regions may have prompted the company to discontinue the lineup.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Civi, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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