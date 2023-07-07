Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has been launched in India today (July 7). The latest Galaxy M-series smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It comes as a successor to last year's Galaxy M33 and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. The Galaxy M34 5G gets a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The new smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G price in India, availability

Price of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 18,999. These are introductory prices with bank offers. Samsung has not specified the duration of this special launch offer. The handset comes in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colour options.

The new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will go on sale starting July 15 through the company website and on Amazon as part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M34 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. Samsung is promising up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades for the handset. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The panel has Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The handset is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 120-degree field of view and a third sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13-megapixel camera at the front. The camera setup comes with different video and photography features including monster shot 2.0, nightography, and a fun mode.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Samsung's Galaxy M34 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that is said to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The battery unit supports 25W fast charging.

