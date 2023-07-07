Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will go on sale in India starting July 15 through Samsung India website and Amazon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2023 15:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes in three shades
  • It packs up to 8GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be available during Amazon Prime Day Sale

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has been launched in India today (July 7). The latest Galaxy M-series smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It comes as a successor to last year's Galaxy M33 and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. The Galaxy M34 5G gets a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The new smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. 

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G price in India, availability

Price of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 18,999. These are introductory prices with bank offers. Samsung has not specified the duration of this special launch offer. The handset comes in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colour options.

The new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will go on sale starting July 15 through the company website and on Amazon as part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M34 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. Samsung is promising up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades for the handset. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The panel has Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The handset is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. 

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 120-degree field of view and a third sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13-megapixel camera at the front. The camera setup comes with different video and photography features including monster shot 2.0, nightography, and a fun mode. 

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. 

Samsung's Galaxy M34 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that is said to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The battery unit supports 25W fast charging. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M34, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M Series, Prime Day 2023
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lightning Labs Announces AI Toolkit That Can Hold, Process Transactions in Bitcoin
China Unveils Its Own Open-Source Operating System for Computers to Rival Windows, MacOS

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Foldable May Launch as 'OnePlus Open': Check Details
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. Honor X50 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. Threads Adds 50 Million Users a Day After Meta Launches 'Twitter Killer'
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Date, Price Leaked
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
  9. Realme Narzo 60 5G First Impressions: Enough of an Upgrade?
  10. Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Debuts in India: See Design, Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Available for Offline Purchase in India via Nothing Drops Pop-Up Store
  2. Flipkart to Distribute Axis Bank Personal Loans of Up to Rs. 5 Lakh Amid RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending
  3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. China Unveils Its Own Open-Source Operating System for Computers to Rival Windows, MacOS
  5. Lightning Labs Announces AI Toolkit That Can Hold, Process Transactions in Bitcoin
  6. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped to Debut in India on July 10; Price Leaked
  8. Blind, Starring Sonam Kapoor, Is Now Available to Stream on JioCinema
  9. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Could Launch With ‘OnePlus Open’ Moniker: Details
  10. Apple’s Untitled F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt to Begin Filming at British Grand Prix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.