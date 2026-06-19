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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Teased, Microsite on Amazon Hints at Design

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will go on sale in India in at least a red colour option.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 14:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Teased, Microsite on Amazon Hints at Design

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G might feature 8GB of RAM

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 5G could feature a Snapdragon SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is set to be launched in India soon, the tech giant confirmed on Friday. The new handset will succeed the Samsung Galaxy M44, which was launched in 2023. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone has been made live in the country, revealing its design, colourway, and availability details. The soon-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy M47 5G appears with a pill-shaped rear camera island, which seems similar to the one found on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. The handset will also sport a flat rear panel. The Samsung M series phone was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform with an octa core Snapdragon chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is now live in India, with the tagline “Next Level Monster”, confirming that the Galaxy M series smartphone will be launched in India soon. On top of this, the microsite also teases the design of the handset. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is shown to sport a flat rear panel, featuring a pill-shaped camera module in the top-left corner. The camera island on the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is shown to house a triple camera system, placed next to an LED flash.

A power button and volume rocker will be placed on the right side of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M47 5G. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. The new Galaxy M47 5G will be offered in at least a red colour option.

Samsung has yet to reveal the marketing name of this red colourway. Moreover, its exact launch date, pricing details, key specifications, and features remain under wraps, which could be revealed in the coming days.

This comes soon after the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G was reported listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM-476B. The handset was spotted with an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, along with four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is also expected to launch with an Adreno 710 GPU and at least 8GB of RAM. The handset will reportedly ship with Android 16, too. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G managed to score 2,256 points on Geekbench AI's OpenCL test in terms of GPU performance. As previously mentioned, the smartphone is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy M44, which was launched in 2023.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Teased, Microsite on Amazon Hints at Design
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