Oppo A6s Pro was launched in China on Tuesday, as the latest entrant in the company's continuously A6 series portfolio. The handset is currently available for pre-order in the country via the company's official website, and is slated to go on sale next week. Oppo's new A series smartphone is offered in three colourways and four storage configurations. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, along with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also packs a 7,000mAh battery. The handset boasts a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo A6s Pro Price, Availability

The pricing of the Oppo A6s Pro starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 2,399 (about Rs. 33,000) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 37,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 41,000).

Oppo's new A6 series phone will go on sale in China on April 17 via the Oppo online store. The Oppo A6s Pro is available for pre-order in Good Fortune Abounds (white), Moon Shines Brightly in the Night (blue), and Soaring to Great Heights (silver) (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Oppo A6s Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6s Pro runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The phone supports two Nano SIMs. It is equipped with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) 10-bit display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and 397 ppi pixel density. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

Powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, the new Oppo A6s Pro features up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. For thermal management, the smartphone has been equipped with a vapour chamber solution, featuring a 4,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Oppo A6s Pro carries a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom, which has been paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. The handset also boasts a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/60 fps.

The Oppo A6s Pro is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. The phone measures 158.38x75.15x8.29mm and weighs about 194g.