Samsung is said to have quietly revised the pricing of its flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, in the US. The handset, which was launched in July 2025, is expected to be superseded by its successor. Consumers typically expect older models to receive price cuts ahead of the launch of a successor. Instead, select variants of the company's existing foldable have become more expensive, with the South Korean tech conglomerate taking a different approach this time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price Increased in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has received a price hike for select storage variants in the US. The foldable was originally launched at a starting price of $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,86,600) for the 256GB onboard storage variant. Meanwhile, the 512GB and 1TB storage options had a retail price of $2,119.99 (roughly Rs. 1,97,800) and $2,419.99 (roughly Rs. 2,25,800), respectively.

Samsung has now increased the price of the 1TB variant to $2,499.99 (via 9to5Google). This marks an $80 (roughly Rs. 7,500) hike. The 512GB model has also gone up by $80, and is now priced at $2,199.99 (roughly Rs. 2,05,000). The revised pricing now reflects on the Samsung US website.

However, the base 256GB variant continues to retail at $1,999.99, which means it remains unchanged from its original launch price.

The price revision is notable as it comes at a time when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be succeeded by a new model in the coming months. The development also follows recent reports of price hikes across several Galaxy A- and F-series smartphones in India. Entry-level and mid-range handsets such as the Galaxy A06, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy F17 series have quietly seen price hikes across variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 saw a Rs. 1,000 price hike, taking its price to Rs. 13,499. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A07 was said to have seen a slightly higher increase of Rs. 1,250, pushing its price to Rs. 10,999.

Additionally, the tech giant launched its Galaxy S26 series at a higher price tag compared to the previous models. The vanilla Galaxy S26 has a starting price of Rs. 87,999 for the base 256GB variant, up from Galaxy S25's launch price of Rs. 80,999. Meanwhile, the Plus model saw an even bigger jump, from Rs. 99,999 to Rs. 1,19,999.

While Samsung has not officially detailed the reasons behind these increases, industry trends point to rising costs of components such as DRAM and storage, driven in part by growing demand from AI and data centre applications.