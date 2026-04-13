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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price Increased in the US for Select Variants Ahead of Successor Launch

The price revision is notable as it comes at a time when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be succeeded by a new model in the coming months.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 April 2026 09:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price Increased in the US for Select Variants Ahead of Successor Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 1TB storage variant price increased by $80
  • The base 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 continues to retail unchanged at $1,999.99
  • Price hikes also occurred across Galaxy A- and F-series models in India
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Samsung is said to have quietly revised the pricing of its flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, in the US. The handset, which was launched in July 2025, is expected to be superseded by its successor. Consumers typically expect older models to receive price cuts ahead of the launch of a successor. Instead, select variants of the company's existing foldable have become more expensive, with the South Korean tech conglomerate taking a different approach this time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price Increased in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has received a price hike for select storage variants in the US. The foldable was originally launched at a starting price of $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,86,600) for the 256GB onboard storage variant. Meanwhile, the 512GB and 1TB storage options had a retail price of $2,119.99 (roughly Rs. 1,97,800) and $2,419.99 (roughly Rs. 2,25,800), respectively.

Samsung has now increased the price of the 1TB variant to $2,499.99 (via 9to5Google). This marks an $80 (roughly Rs. 7,500) hike. The 512GB model has also gone up by $80, and is now priced at $2,199.99 (roughly Rs. 2,05,000). The revised pricing now reflects on the Samsung US website.

However, the base 256GB variant continues to retail at $1,999.99, which means it remains unchanged from its original launch price.

The price revision is notable as it comes at a time when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be succeeded by a new model in the coming months. The development also follows recent reports of price hikes across several Galaxy A- and F-series smartphones in India. Entry-level and mid-range handsets such as the Galaxy A06, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy F17 series have quietly seen price hikes across variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 saw a Rs. 1,000 price hike, taking its price to Rs. 13,499. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A07 was said to have seen a slightly higher increase of Rs. 1,250, pushing its price to Rs. 10,999.

Additionally, the tech giant launched its Galaxy S26 series at a higher price tag compared to the previous models. The vanilla Galaxy S26 has a starting price of Rs. 87,999 for the base 256GB variant, up from Galaxy S25's launch price of Rs. 80,999. Meanwhile, the Plus model saw an even bigger jump, from Rs. 99,999 to Rs. 1,19,999.

While Samsung has not officially detailed the reasons behind these increases, industry trends point to rising costs of components such as DRAM and storage, driven in part by growing demand from AI and data centre applications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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