Moto X70 Air Launch Timeline Confirmed; Could Rival iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim Profile

Moto X70 Air is speculated to run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 11:03 IST
Moto X70 Air Launch Timeline Confirmed; Could Rival iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim Profile

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto X70 Air appears to have a raised rear camera module

Highlights
  • Moto X70 Air will launch in China soon
  • The showcased unit comes in green shade
  • Motorola hasn't disclosed any specifications for the Moto X70 Air yet
Moto X70 Air will launch in China soon, according to a post by the company on Weibo. A teaser image shared by the Lenovo-owned brand highlights a slim design, and positions the device as a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's new iPhone Air model. The Moto X70 Air is teased to come in a green colour option. It is also speculated to run on Qualcomm's newly launched flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Motorola Confirmed the Launch of Moto X70 Air

Motorola, through its official Weibo handle, confirmed the arrival of the Moto X70 Air in China at the end of October. The post, however, doesn't include the exact launch date. The teaser image shows someone holding the Moto X70 Air, revealing a device that resembles the thin profile of the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air.

The poster showcases a lightweight build and teases the Moto X70 Air's AI capabilities. It also offers a side view of the phone and the volume and power buttons are seen placed on the right edge. It appears to have a raised rear camera module, expected to house at least two sensors. The showcased unit comes in green with copper accented camera module, though more colour options are likely at launch.

While Motorola hasn't revealed the exact thickness of the Moto X70 Air, it could fall between 5.6mm and 5.8mm range. Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in May this year with 5.8mm thin profile, while the iPhone Air, currently Apple's thinnest iPhone ever, measures just 5.6mm. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G was lauched earlier this month in India with 5.95mm thickness.

Motorola hasn't disclosed any specifications for the Moto X70 Air, but it could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood. Qualcomm recently confirmed Motorola as one of its launch partners for the new mobile platform, and the Moto X70 Air could be the first handset to debut with this flagship processor.

Multiple flagship smartphones are set to launch with latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset next month. The Xiaomi 17 series was the first to debut with the new SoC in China last. The Honor Magic 8 series, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro are the other confirmed models to feature the same powerful processor.

Comments

Moto X70 Air Launch Timeline Confirmed; Could Rival iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim Profile
