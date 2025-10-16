Technology News
Samsung reportedly notified its employees about the discontinuation of the Edge series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 15:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge runs on custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip

Highlights
  • Samsung has reportedly cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge
  • Samsung is likely to focus on the flagship Galaxy S26 lineup
  • The upcoming Galaxy S series is expected to include three models
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in May as the slimmest device in the Galaxy S series, measuring just 5.8mm thick. The slim-profile device was launched as the fourth model in the Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, new reports suggest that the South Korean brand has cancelled its successor, the Galaxy S26 Edge. Samsung is reportedly planning to discontinue the 'Edge' series due to disappointing sales. Instead of continuing the Edge series, the company is likely to focus on the flagship Galaxy S26 lineup, which will include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Reportedly Witnessed Underwhelming Demand

A report by South Korean publication Newspim (in Korean) states that Samsung has decided to discontinue its ultra-slim smartphone line, the Edge series. The move is reportedly driven by disappointing sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which fell short of expectations. Samsung is now expected to stick to its usual pattern in 2026 with the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

The publication claims that Samsung has notified its employees of the discontinuation of the Edge series and Galaxy S26 Edge. The Galaxy S25 Edge, which is already available in select markets, is likely to be discontinued after the existing inventory is sold.

However, the report claims that since the development of the Galaxy S26 Edge has already been completed, there remains a possibility that the device could still be released separately at a later date.

Several other tipsters, like PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) and Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), have also suggested that Samsung has officially cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge, due to the poor sales performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The alleged decision to withdraw the Galaxy Edge series comes merely five months after Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge in May with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. 

The Galaxy S25 Edge has a 3,900mAh battery and a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood. The handset features a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a dual rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset measures 158.2×75.6×5.8mm and weighs 163g.

Early rumours indicated that the Galaxy S26+ would be discontinued, making way for the Galaxy S26 Edge to take its spot in the flagship trio.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
