Technology News
English Edition

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Design, Display, Camera, Battery, and All Specs Compared

The iPhone Air was launched on Tuesday, during Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 11:19 IST
iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Design, Display, Camera, Battery, and All Specs Compared

iPhone Air features a single rear camera, whereas the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with two

Highlights
  • The iPhone Air sports a 6.5-inch OLED display
  • The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen
  • Apple launched the iPhone Air on Tuesday
Advertisement

iPhone Air was launched as Apple's thinnest iPhone model yet. While earlier leaks suggested it would debut as the iPhone 17 Air, Apple launched the new iPhone Air during the ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on Tuesday, alongside three iPhone 17 series models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone Air launch comes months after Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, with a sleek design and light body. The two smartphones will go head-to-head with each other in terms of specifications and features, while maintaining the thin form factor.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India

iPhone Air: iPhone Air price in India begins at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage options cost Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively. It will be offered in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black colourways. The iPhone Air will be available for pre-order starting September 12, and deliveries start on September 19.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option debuted at Rs. 1,21,999. It is offered in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack colourways.

Comparing the prices in India of the base variants of the iPhone Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the iPhone Air is Rs. 10,000 more expensive, while offering the same onboard storage capacity. It also ships with more colour options for customers to choose from.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Design, Display Specifications

iPhone Air: The iPhone Air is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and a variable refresh rate between 10Hz to 120Hz, depending on what the user is viewing. The Cupertino tech giant claims that it is its thinnest iPhone model ever built, measuring 5.6mm in thickness.

Apple said that the iPhone Air is manufactured from 80 percent recycled Titanium materials, too. The front and back panels of the iPhone Air come with Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which makes the handset up to four times more crack-resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (3,120×1,440 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. It boasts a thickness of 5.8mm. The phone measures 158.2×75.6×5.8mm in dimensions and weighs about 163g.

This makes the iPhone Air about 0.2mm thinner than its direct competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Moreover, while the Galaxy S25 Edge features flat edges, the iPhone Air comes with slightly curved sides, which makes it look even thinner than the South Korean tech giant's phone.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Chipset, Battery Specifications

iPhone Air: Apple's new iPhone Air is powered by the company's in-house A19 Pro chip, which also powers the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Models. The chipset has a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Additionally, the iPhone Air also comes with the latest N1 chip, powering Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and thread capabilities of the phone. It also ships with a C1X modem. Apple claims that this modem can deliver up to twice networking speeds than the C1 model, while simultaneously being more efficient.

Usually, the Cupertino tech giant does not reveal the battery capacities of its iPhone models, and this year was no different. However, Apple said that the iPhone Air can deliver “all day” battery life and up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. Moreover, 30 minutes of charge is claimed to charge the handset up to 50 percent.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, it is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The same chipset also powers the other phones in the Galaxy S25 series. It packs a 3,900mAh battery, which supports 25W wired charging. It also has Qi support for wireless charging.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Specifications

iPhone Air: For photos and videos, the iPhone Air features a single rear camera unit with a 48-megapixel Fusion shooter, which is also the primary lens on other phones in the iPhone 17 series. The camera features sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, f/1.6 aperture, and 2X telephoto zoom. On the front, it features an 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera, the same as the standard iPhone 17.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: The South Korean tech giant's Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with 2x optical in-sensor zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comparison
  iPhone Air
iPhone Air
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Key Specs
Display6.50-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorApple A19 ProSnapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera18-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB
Storage256GB256GB, 512GB
OSiOS 26Android 15
Resolution1260x2736 pixels1440x3120 pixels
Battery Capacity-3900mAh
See full Comparison »
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple iPhone Air, Apple iPhone Air Price in India, Apple iPhone Air Specifications, Apple iPhone Air launch, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications, Samsung, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Colours: A Look at Every New Shade

Related Stories

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Design, Display, Camera, Battery, and All Specs Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Price Around the World: Cheapest & Most Expensive Countries
  2. Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max With These Massive Upgrades
  3. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  4. All the Key Differences Between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro
  5. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped; Might Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  6. iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's Launch Event
  7. Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  8. A Look at Every New Shade of the iPhone 17 Series
  9. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE Launched With These Health Features
  10. This Is When iOS 26, watchOS 26 Will Be Released to Eligible Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
  2. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Industrial Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  3. Google Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  4. How to Pre-Order iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India: Dates, Timings, and Offers
  5. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices
  6. Apple Announces iOS 26 and watchOS 26 Release Date for All Eligible Devices
  7. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Are Here: Massive Camera Upgrades, and A19 Pro Chip
  8. iPhone Air Launched: Ultra-Slim Form Factor, Apple Intelligence Features, and More
  9. iPhone 17 Launched: A19 Chip, Apple Intelligence, and More
  10. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE Launched: Thinner Design and New Health Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »