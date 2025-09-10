iPhone Air was launched as Apple's thinnest iPhone model yet. While earlier leaks suggested it would debut as the iPhone 17 Air, Apple launched the new iPhone Air during the ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on Tuesday, alongside three iPhone 17 series models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone Air launch comes months after Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, with a sleek design and light body. The two smartphones will go head-to-head with each other in terms of specifications and features, while maintaining the thin form factor.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India

iPhone Air: iPhone Air price in India begins at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage options cost Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively. It will be offered in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black colourways. The iPhone Air will be available for pre-order starting September 12, and deliveries start on September 19.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option debuted at Rs. 1,21,999. It is offered in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack colourways.

Comparing the prices in India of the base variants of the iPhone Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the iPhone Air is Rs. 10,000 more expensive, while offering the same onboard storage capacity. It also ships with more colour options for customers to choose from.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Design, Display Specifications

iPhone Air: The iPhone Air is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and a variable refresh rate between 10Hz to 120Hz, depending on what the user is viewing. The Cupertino tech giant claims that it is its thinnest iPhone model ever built, measuring 5.6mm in thickness.

Apple said that the iPhone Air is manufactured from 80 percent recycled Titanium materials, too. The front and back panels of the iPhone Air come with Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which makes the handset up to four times more crack-resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (3,120×1,440 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. It boasts a thickness of 5.8mm. The phone measures 158.2×75.6×5.8mm in dimensions and weighs about 163g.

This makes the iPhone Air about 0.2mm thinner than its direct competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Moreover, while the Galaxy S25 Edge features flat edges, the iPhone Air comes with slightly curved sides, which makes it look even thinner than the South Korean tech giant's phone.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Chipset, Battery Specifications

iPhone Air: Apple's new iPhone Air is powered by the company's in-house A19 Pro chip, which also powers the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Models. The chipset has a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Additionally, the iPhone Air also comes with the latest N1 chip, powering Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and thread capabilities of the phone. It also ships with a C1X modem. Apple claims that this modem can deliver up to twice networking speeds than the C1 model, while simultaneously being more efficient.

Usually, the Cupertino tech giant does not reveal the battery capacities of its iPhone models, and this year was no different. However, Apple said that the iPhone Air can deliver “all day” battery life and up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. Moreover, 30 minutes of charge is claimed to charge the handset up to 50 percent.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, it is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The same chipset also powers the other phones in the Galaxy S25 series. It packs a 3,900mAh battery, which supports 25W wired charging. It also has Qi support for wireless charging.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Specifications

iPhone Air: For photos and videos, the iPhone Air features a single rear camera unit with a 48-megapixel Fusion shooter, which is also the primary lens on other phones in the iPhone 17 series. The camera features sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, f/1.6 aperture, and 2X telephoto zoom. On the front, it features an 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera, the same as the standard iPhone 17.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: The South Korean tech giant's Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with 2x optical in-sensor zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel selfie camera.