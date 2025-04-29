Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on TDRA Website; Tipster Claims OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite Won't Debut

OnePlus Nord CE 5 has been spotted on the UAE's TDRA certification website with model number CPH2719.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2025 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 has dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launched in India in June last year
  • The TDRA listing confirms the moniker and model number of the device
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 arrived in India in April last year
OnePlus Nord CE 5 could launch soon, and the handset has been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website. The company unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery in India in April last year, and the Nord CE 5 is expected to debut as its successor. The listing on the TDRA website indicates that it could be launched in the coming weeks or months. Meanwhile, a tipster has claimed that OnePlus will not launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Listing Hints at Imminent Launch

The unannounced OnePlus Nord CE 5 have appeared on the UAE's TDRA certification website with model number CPH2719. The listing was published on April 28, and it doesn't include any other details about the upcoming OnePlus phone besides the name and model number.

oneplus nord ce 5 OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5 listing on the TDRA website
Photo Credit: TDRA

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar claims that OnePlus may skip launching the OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite model this year. The brand launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India in June 2024. It's the most affordable Nord-series smartphone from the brand that was launched last year.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications (Rumoured)

As per recent leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display like the Nord CE 4. It is tipped to run on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. 

It is said to carry a dual rear camera setup like the predecessor, including a 50-megapixel primary camera made by Sony and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. It is said to house a 7,100mAh battery with 80W charging support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 arrived in India in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and has a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has an IP54-rated build.

OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
