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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Said to Ditch Matte Finish for a Glossy Rear Panel

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is said to replace the matte rear panel seen on its predecessor with a glossy one.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 June 2026 19:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Said to Ditch Matte Finish for a Glossy Rear Panel

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE runs on an Exynos 2400 processor

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Highlights
  • Samsung could be preparing a noticeable design shift for Galaxy S26 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a matte back panel
  • It could run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset
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Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched in September last year; its successor, Galaxy S26 FE, is thus expected to go official around the same time this year. While we wait for the official announcement, a new leak hints that the upcoming Fan Edition series smartphone will feature a notable change in design from its predecessor, sporting a glossy back panel instead of a matte one.

Samsung Could Be Preparing a Design Shift for Galaxy S26 FE

A new post on Korean Blog Naver by Lanzuk suggests that the Galaxy S26 FE will come with a glossy rear panel. The phone said to feature the same glossy panel as the Galaxy A57 and other mid-range Galaxy smartphones. This, if true, would mark a departure from Galaxy S25 FE, which features a matte back panel that closely resembles the look and feel of the standard Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy S25 FE was released in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White colours. This year's Galaxy S26 came in Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, and White shades alongside two online exclusive colours — Pink Gold and Silver Shadow. The Galaxy S26 FE will likely arrive as a toned down verson of the Galaxy S26.

Rumours about the Galaxy S26 FE have been circulating for some time now. It was spotted on Geekbench running on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset and Android 17. The phone was also listed with 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S26 FE is likely to go official in September with a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired, and 15W wireless charging. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and come with an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy S25 FE was introduced in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch display and runs on an Exynos 2400 processor. The phone has a triple rear-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S25 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A57 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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