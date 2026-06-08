Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched in September last year; its successor, Galaxy S26 FE, is thus expected to go official around the same time this year. While we wait for the official announcement, a new leak hints that the upcoming Fan Edition series smartphone will feature a notable change in design from its predecessor, sporting a glossy back panel instead of a matte one.

Samsung Could Be Preparing a Design Shift for Galaxy S26 FE

A new post on Korean Blog Naver by Lanzuk suggests that the Galaxy S26 FE will come with a glossy rear panel. The phone said to feature the same glossy panel as the Galaxy A57 and other mid-range Galaxy smartphones. This, if true, would mark a departure from Galaxy S25 FE, which features a matte back panel that closely resembles the look and feel of the standard Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy S25 FE was released in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White colours. This year's Galaxy S26 came in Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, and White shades alongside two online exclusive colours — Pink Gold and Silver Shadow. The Galaxy S26 FE will likely arrive as a toned down verson of the Galaxy S26.

Rumours about the Galaxy S26 FE have been circulating for some time now. It was spotted on Geekbench running on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset and Android 17. The phone was also listed with 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S26 FE is likely to go official in September with a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired, and 15W wireless charging. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and come with an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy S25 FE was introduced in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch display and runs on an Exynos 2400 processor. The phone has a triple rear-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S25 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.