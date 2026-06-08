Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been in the rumours for quite a while now. It is expected to debut soon as the latest ‘Fan Edition' addition to the Galaxy S26 lineup. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the purported handset, it was recently sighted on a certification database. The listing reveals the design of the Galaxy S26 FE and also sheds light on a key charging specification.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design (Anticipated)

First spotted by 9to5Google, the Galaxy S26 FE has appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database, carrying the model number SM-S741. While the listing does not reveal the handset's moniker, the same model number has been previously sighted on multiple certification platforms, effectively confirming it to be the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 FE.

The Galaxy S26 FE is said to support a “maximum load power” of 5.0W. It also carries Qi2 certification for faster wireless charging speeds, like its predecessor.

The certification listing also carries a real-world image of the handset, which showcases its design. It appears to closely resemble the standard Galaxy S26 launched earlier this year. The purported Galaxy S26 FE features a flat frame, rounded corners, and vertically aligned rear cameras. Unlike its predecessor, however, it seems to adopt a raised camera island that groups the sensors, a design element recently seen on the flagship Galaxy S26 series.

Like other Samsung devices, it also sports ‘Samsung' branding on the rear panel, as per the render on the WPC database. The device appears to have the volume and power buttons located on the right spine.

The leaked design aligns closely with earlier renders that surfaced through third-party case listings. Previous renders also showcased the handset with a flat aluminium frame and physical buttons positioned on the right edge.

While the WPC listing does not reveal the specifications of the Galaxy S26 FE, it was previously sighted on Geekbench, which revealed an Exynos 2600 SoC under the hood. The handset was listed with 12GB of RAM and Android 17.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 FE in September 2025, which means the Galaxy S26 FE could follow a similar release timeline. The tech giant is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S12 series around the same period.