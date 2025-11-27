Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series, featuring standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra in January next year. Although the company hasn't officially confirmed the launch date, leaks surrounding the Galaxy S26 Ultra are already making rounds on the Web. A new report suggests that Samsung could break through the fast-charging limitations that have long held back its flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Super Fast Charging 3.0

Leaks have long hinted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 60W fast charging. Most recently, Android Authority, in an APK teardown of a One UI 8.5 build, allegedly found evidence backing up this claim. The source codes in the software build reportedly suggest reference to 'Super fast charging 3.0,' categorised under a new Level 4 tier, one step above the current 45W Level 3 used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The source code doesn't explicitly confirm 60W, but it aligns with previous rumours suggesting a significant charging speed upgrade of 60W. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Edge support up to 25W fast charging, labelled Super Fast Charging. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, in contrast, offer 45W speeds known as Super Fast Charging 2.0.

Jump to 60W charging could be a significant shift in Samsung's approach to fast charging, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been limited to 45W wired charging.

As per ast leaks, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch with a 5,000mAh battery. It could get a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup is said to include a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen. The display is likely to offer 2,600 nits peak brightness. Samsung could announce the phone in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options with LPDDR5X RAM. It could run on either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor or the Exynos 2600 chip, based on the market.