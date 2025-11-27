Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Get Super Fast Charging 3.0 Upgrade; Tips One UI 8.5 Code

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 45W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 November 2025 12:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Get Super Fast Charging 3.0 Upgrade; Tips One UI 8.5 Code

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 45W fast charging

Highlights
  • Leaks have hinted that Galaxy S26 Ultra may support 60W fast charging
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra offered up to 45W fast charging
  • The Galaxy S26 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch display
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series, featuring standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra in January next year. Although the company hasn't officially confirmed the launch date, leaks surrounding the Galaxy S26 Ultra are already making rounds on the Web. A new report suggests that Samsung could break through the fast-charging limitations that have long held back its flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Super Fast Charging 3.0

Leaks have long hinted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 60W fast charging. Most recently, Android Authority, in an APK teardown of a One UI 8.5 build, allegedly found evidence backing up this claim. The source codes in the software build reportedly suggest reference to 'Super fast charging 3.0,' categorised under a new Level 4 tier, one step above the current 45W Level 3 used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The source code doesn't explicitly confirm 60W, but it aligns with previous rumours suggesting a significant charging speed upgrade of 60W. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Edge support up to 25W fast charging, labelled Super Fast Charging. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, in contrast, offer 45W speeds known as Super Fast Charging 2.0.

Jump to 60W charging could be a significant shift in Samsung's approach to fast charging, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been limited to 45W wired charging.

As per ast leaks, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch with a 5,000mAh battery. It could get a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup is said to include a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen. The display is likely to offer 2,600 nits peak brightness. Samsung could announce the phone in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options with LPDDR5X RAM. It could run on either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor or the Exynos 2600 chip, based on the market.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
  1. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. Poco F8 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside F8 Pro
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Debut With a Triple Rear Camera System
  4. Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Launched With Snapdragon Chips At This Price
  5. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  6. Here's When Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta May Release
  7. iQOO 15 Review
  8. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Will Launch on This Date: See Expected Specifications
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Could Launch Soon in India at This Price
