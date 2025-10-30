Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With Upgraded Chipset, Camera, and AI Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series could arrive with a price increase.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 16:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With Upgraded Chipset, Camera, and AI Features

Samsung Galaxy S26 series models are expected to pack improved sensors

Highlights
  • Samsung confirms Galaxy S26 with major AI and camera upgrades
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 expected for select Galaxy S26 models
  • Samsung to expand Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, and Watch lineup in 2026
Samsung has confirmed key details about its upcoming Galaxy S26 series of smartphones during its Q3 2025 earnings call. The company teased major AI, performance, and camera upgrades. A senior executive said that the new flagship lineup, which is expected to debut the Galaxy S26 series, will introduce next-generation AI features, a second-generation custom chipset, and improved imaging capabilities. The announcement marks the company's first official confirmation of significant hardware and software advancements for the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to lead Samsung's AI-focused smartphone strategy for 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Expected to Debut With Notable AI Improvements 

Samsung has officially set the stage for its upcoming Galaxy S26 series during its Q3 2025 earnings call. Daniel Araujo, Vice President of Samsung's Mobile Experience Division, confirmed that the company's next flagship lineup will deliver major improvements in artificial intelligence, chipset performance, and camera technology. He said the Galaxy S26 series aims to “revolutionise the user experience” with next-generation AI, a second-generation custom processor, and improved sensors.

The mention of a “second-generation custom AP” is widely interpreted as confirmation of the Exynos 2600, Samsung's next high-end mobile chipset. Expected to be the company's first 2nm processor, the Exynos 2600 is rumoured to offer significant upgrades in both power efficiency and overall performance. At the same time, Samsung is likely to continue its dual-chip strategy, equipping certain regional variants with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor.

Reports suggest that the standard Galaxy S26 may feature the Exynos 2600, while the Galaxy S26+ and S26 Ultra could rely on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. However, Araujo noted that chipset evaluations for the lineup are still ongoing, meaning final configurations are yet to be confirmed. The phrasing of his remarks also leaves open the possibility that the “custom AP” could refer to a co-developed Snapdragon variant tailored specifically for Galaxy devices.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Arrive With a Price Hike?

Looking forward, Samsung stated that it will prioritise leadership in AI-powered mobile experiences and innovative device form factors. The company also cautioned that rising component costs, particularly in memory, may lead to higher prices for upcoming flagship models. This signals that the Galaxy S26 series could arrive with a price increase, reflecting the cost of its next-generation hardware and new AI-driven capabilities.

Alongside its flagship smartphone plans, Samsung reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its foldable lineup in 2026. The company intends to enhance its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series to “strengthen its product portfolio and provide new experiences to a wider customer base.” Samsung also announced plans to bring more advanced health-focused AI features to its Galaxy Watch lineup and introduce new true wireless earbuds as part of its growing ecosystem.

During the earnings call, Samsung reported steady demand for its premium devices, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables, though sales in North America and South Korea saw slight declines. The company highlighted strong performance in other global markets, citing continued interest in its flagship and foldable devices as a positive indicator ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
