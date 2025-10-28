Samsung Galaxy S26 series — the company's next flagship smartphone lineup — is likely to launch next year. The purported Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models could be powered by the Exynos 2600 in most regions and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in a few markets. An entry on the Bluetooth SIG website suggests these may not be the only chips inside the new flagships. Samsung could introduce a new Exynos connectivity chip alongside the main processor in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung's Exynos S6568 Chip Could Support Improved Privacy Features

A new Samsung chip identified as the Exynos S6568, has surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website. The entry confirms that the unreleased Exynos chip supports Bluetooth 6.1 and Wi-Fi connectivity and is intended to work alongside a "compatible Exynos Application Processor", likely referring to the upcoming Exynos 2600.

Exynos S6568

Photo Credit: Bluetooth.com

The upcoming Galaxy S26 series is likely to be in the final stages of development, based on the company's launch schedule for its predecessors. The recent certification of the Exynos S6568 chip indicates that Samsung could be planning to use this dedicated connectivity chip alongside the Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26 series to enhance wireless performance. The Bluetooth SIG announced the Bluetooth 6.1 standard in May.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series in March next year instead of its usual January or February launch window. The flagship series is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in select countries like the US, Japan, and China. It is said to ship with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 chip in markets including South Korea and Europe. For comparison, the existing Galaxy S25 models run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in all markets.

As expected, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be the top-tier model in the lineup. It's likely to feature a large 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display. On the back, it may sport a quad-camera setup, including a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It is expected to get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging. The Ultra model is also reported to have a slim profile at just 7.9mm thick.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S26 is expected to come with a 6.27-inch screen, while the Galaxy S26+ might feature a slightly larger 6.7-inch display. All models are expected to be equipped with 16GB of RAM in all markets.