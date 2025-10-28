Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature a Dedicated Exynos Connectivity Chip

The Exynos S6568 chip supports Bluetooth 6.1 and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 16:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature a Dedicated Exynos Connectivity Chip

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite processors in all markets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 trio is likely to be in final stages of development
  • The lineup could run on Exynos 2600 chip in select markets
  • Galaxy S26 is expected to come with a 6.27-inch screen
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series — the company's next flagship smartphone lineup — is likely to launch next year. The purported Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models could be powered by the Exynos 2600 in most regions and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in a few markets. An entry on the Bluetooth SIG website suggests these may not be the only chips inside the new flagships. Samsung could introduce a new Exynos connectivity chip alongside the main processor in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung's Exynos S6568 Chip Could Support Improved Privacy Features

A new Samsung chip identified as the Exynos S6568, has surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website. The entry confirms that the unreleased Exynos chip supports Bluetooth 6.1 and Wi-Fi connectivity and is intended to work alongside a "compatible Exynos Application Processor", likely referring to the upcoming Exynos 2600. 

samsung exynos s6568 Samsung Chipset

Exynos S6568
Photo Credit: Bluetooth.com

 

The upcoming Galaxy S26 series is likely to be in the final stages of development, based on the company's launch schedule for its predecessors. The recent certification of the Exynos S6568 chip indicates that Samsung could be planning to use this dedicated connectivity chip alongside the Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26 series to enhance wireless performance. The Bluetooth SIG announced the Bluetooth 6.1 standard in May. 

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series in March next year instead of its usual January or February launch window. The flagship series is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in select countries like the US, Japan, and China. It is said to ship with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 chip in markets including South Korea and Europe. For comparison, the existing Galaxy S25 models run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in all markets. 

As expected, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be the top-tier model in the lineup. It's likely to feature a large 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display. On the back, it may sport a quad-camera setup, including a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It is expected to get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging. The Ultra model is also reported to have a slim profile at just 7.9mm thick.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S26 is expected to come with a 6.27-inch screen, while the Galaxy S26+ might feature a slightly larger 6.7-inch display. All models are expected to be equipped with 16GB of RAM in all markets. 

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Exynos S6568, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Turbo 5 Tipped to Launch With 7,500mAh Battery, 6.5-Inch 1.5K LTPS Display
Anthropic Releases Microsoft Excel Support in Claude, Adds New Agentic Skills for Financial Tasks
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature a Dedicated Exynos Connectivity Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  4. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  5. You Can Now Use Claude Chatbot Within Microsoft Excel
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »