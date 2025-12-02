Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to be launched early next year, and the lineup is expected to comprise a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant. Ahead of the formal reveal, a known tipster has revealed key specifications of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. The leak also shows how the new models will differ from the existing Galaxy S25 counterparts. Both Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are said to offer a few upgrades over their predecessors. The Galaxy S26 is tipped to feature a larger display and bigger battery than the Galaxy S25.

Tipster @UniverseIce posted two comparison tables on X, detailing the key differences and similarities between the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25, and the Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S25+. Both models are said to retain similar rear camera units, RAM, refresh rate and peak brightness as their predecessors.

I have compiled the most accurate comprehensive parameter comparison of Galaxy S25, S25+ and Galaxy S26、 S26+. Which one do you want to buy? pic.twitter.com/aQpoSvYjOz — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S25 Specifications Comapred

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch display, a bit larger compared to the 6.2-inch screen available on the Galaxy S25. The new model is said to retain the same full-HD+ resolution, 2,600 nits peak brightness and dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz like its predecessor. The new model could be equipped with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 SoC, depending on the market.

For comparison, Samsung used the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset in the Galaxy S25 in all markets. Next year's models are expected to come with 12GB of RAM, similar to the Galaxy S25 series. Like this year's base iPhone 17 model, the Galaxy S26 is tipped to drop the 128GB storage variant and could offer just 256GB and 512GB storage models.

The camera unit in the Galaxy S26 is likely to remain identical to the Galaxy S25 model, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Further, the Galaxy S26 is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera and 25W charging support, like its predecessor. The battery capacity is likely to be upgraded to 4,300mAh from 4,000mAh. It could measure 6.9mm in thickness and weigh 164g, compared to the Galaxy S25's 7.2mm (thickness) and 162g (weight).

Samsung Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S25+ Specifications Compared

The table shared by the tipster suggests that Galaxy S26+ will remain largely identical to the Galaxy S25+, with minimal differences. The upcoming model is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD screen with 2,600 nits brightness and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is tipped to be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options, like the existing model.

The rear camera unit of the Galaxy S26+ is said to be identical, with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It could also get a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S26+ is tipped to house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. While the Galaxy S25+ used the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, the new Galaxy S26+ is rumoured to use either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 chip.

The Galaxy S26+ could weigh 190g, which would mean it is lighter than the Galaxy S25+ (194g), while maintaining the same thickness (7.3mm).