NASA Confirms Axiom Mission 5 Private Astronaut Launch to ISS in Early 2027

NASA has selected Axiom Space to conduct Axiom Mission 5, a private astronaut flight to the ISS launching no earlier than January 2027. The two-week mission supports NASA’s strategy to expand commercial activity and research in low Earth orbit.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 February 2026 19:46 IST
NASA Confirms Axiom Mission 5 Private Astronaut Launch to ISS in Early 2027

Photo Credit: NASA

Launching in early 2027, Axiom Mission 5 will carry up to four private astronauts for a two-week stay.

Highlights
  • Axiom Mission 5 will launch to the ISS no earlier than January 2027
  • Mission supports NASA’s plan to commercialise low Earth orbit
  • Private astronauts will train with NASA and international partners
NASA selected Axiom Space to conduct its fifth private astronaut mission, which will send astronauts to the International Space Station. The mission, which NASA named Axiom Mission 5, will launch from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than January 2027 and will operate on the space station for two weeks. The initiative supports NASA's goal to increase commercial operations in low Earth orbit.

Mission Details and Crew

According to NASA, Axiom Mission 5 is scheduled to launch from Kennedy Space Center in early 2027 and will be berthed at the ISS for up to two weeks. The mission will carry a maximum of four private astronauts, subject to NASA and international partners' approval. The astronauts will undergo training with NASA, international partners, and the launch contractor prior to the mission. The contract for the mission requires Axiom to purchase station support services (such as food, cargo, and life support) from NASA, while NASA will purchase from Axiom the ability to return scientific experiments and samples that require cold storage to Earth.

Building a Commercial Space Economy

According to NASA officials, these private missions make the ISS a proving ground for new markets, technologies, and science. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the fifth mission “demonstrates that commercial spaceflight is a present reality and is helping to build the capabilities necessary for lunar and Mars missions.” Axiom Space President Jonathan Cirtain said that the first four missions have expanded the global community of astronauts and the body of research in orbit, and that these insights are informing the development of Axiom Station, the company's planned commercial successor to the ISS.

 

Further reading: NASA, Axiom Space, International Space Station, Commercial Spaceflight, Private Astronauts, Low earth orbit, Space Industry, Human spaceflight
Apple Updates MacBook Shopping Flow With Ability to Configure Chip, Display Size, and More
Oppo Reno 15c 5G Sale Date Revealed as Pre-Orders Begin a Month After Launch: Price, Features

NASA Confirms Axiom Mission 5 Private Astronaut Launch to ISS in Early 2027
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme Buds Air 8 Review: Big on Features, but There's A Catch
  3. Mountain Climbing Indie Game Cairn Sells 200,000 Copies on PC, PS5
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Hits Geekbench With This Chipset, Specifications
  5. Scientists Discover Cosmic Clock in Zircon Crystals That Tracks Earth's Landscape History
  6. Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11d Visit Malaysia's SIRIM Website, Might Launch Soon
  7. NASA Confirms Axiom Mission 5 Private Astronaut Launch to ISS in Early 2027
  8. Anthropic Says AI Chatbots Can Change Values and Beliefs of Heavy Users
  9. Sony WF-1000XM6 Price, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  10. Oppo A6i+ 5G, A6v 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at These Prices
