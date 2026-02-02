NASA Confirms Axiom Mission 5 Private Astronaut Launch to ISS in Early 2027

NASA selected Axiom Space to conduct its fifth private astronaut mission, which will send astronauts to the International Space Station. The mission, which NASA named Axiom Mission 5, will launch from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than January 2027 and will operate on the space station for two weeks. The initiative supports NASA's goal to increase commercial operations in low Earth orbit.

Mission Details and Crew

According to NASA, Axiom Mission 5 is scheduled to launch from Kennedy Space Center in early 2027 and will be berthed at the ISS for up to two weeks. The mission will carry a maximum of four private astronauts, subject to NASA and international partners' approval. The astronauts will undergo training with NASA, international partners, and the launch contractor prior to the mission. The contract for the mission requires Axiom to purchase station support services (such as food, cargo, and life support) from NASA, while NASA will purchase from Axiom the ability to return scientific experiments and samples that require cold storage to Earth.

Building a Commercial Space Economy

According to NASA officials, these private missions make the ISS a proving ground for new markets, technologies, and science. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the fifth mission “demonstrates that commercial spaceflight is a present reality and is helping to build the capabilities necessary for lunar and Mars missions.” Axiom Space President Jonathan Cirtain said that the first four missions have expanded the global community of astronauts and the body of research in orbit, and that these insights are informing the development of Axiom Station, the company's planned commercial successor to the ISS.