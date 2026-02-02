Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Discover Cosmic Clock in Zircon Crystals That Tracks Earth’s Landscape History

Scientists Discover Cosmic Clock in Zircon Crystals That Tracks Earth’s Landscape History

Researchers have uncovered a cosmic clock in zircon crystals that records how long sand grains stayed at Earth’s surface.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 February 2026 20:47 IST
Scientists Discover Cosmic Clock in Zircon Crystals That Tracks Earth’s Landscape History

Photo Credit: NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team

Cassiopeia A, the youngest known supernova remnant, lies about 10,000 light-years away in Cassiopeia.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Zircon crystals trap cosmic krypton that records surface exposure time
  • Method reveals erosion rates of less than one meter per million years
  • Explains why Australia’s beaches are rich in heavy minerals
Advertisement

A "cosmic clock" has been discovered in tiny zircon crystals by scientists that can measure the formation and erosion of landscapes in Australia over millions of years. Cosmic rays, which are charged particles from space, constantly bombard the Earth's surface, producing isotopes. The scientists calculated the time each sand grain spent on the surface by vaporising the grains and analysing the amount of cosmogenic krypton gas trapped in them.

Reading Earth's cosmic clock

According to a press release, cosmic rays continually strike Earth, creating isotopes in surface rocks. Most decay too quickly to date ancient terrain. Krypton is different: it's a stable noble gas that accumulates in zircon crystals over millions of years. The team drilled cores in southern Australia's Nullarbor Plain to collect beach sands rich in zircon. Using a laser, they vaporised the crystals and measured the krypton released. Crystals with more krypton had spent longer at the surface.

A stable ancient landscape

About 40 million years ago, the landscape in southern Australia was transformed very slowly. Erosion rates were less than one meter per million years – this is comparable to the rates in the driest deserts in the world today. Beach sands high in zircon took about 1.6 million years to migrate from their source to the coast, where they were buried.

During this long process of erosion, the less complicated minerals were stripped away, leaving only the most resilient grains. Sea levels were high, and the earth was relatively tectonically quiet, so erosion rates remained low and allowed sediments to accumulate for millions of years. As Curtin geoscientist Milo Barham says, this "natural filtering" process concentrates hard minerals and is why Australia's beaches are so high in zircon and other heavy minerals.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: zircon crystals, Cosmic Rays, cosmogenic isotopes, Krypton, Erosion, Geology, Australia, Nullarbor Plain
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Updates MacBook Shopping Flow With Ability to Configure Chip, Display Size, and More
NASA Confirms Axiom Mission 5 Private Astronaut Launch to ISS in Early 2027
Scientists Discover Cosmic Clock in Zircon Crystals That Tracks Earth’s Landscape History
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme Buds Air 8 Review: Big on Features, but There's A Catch
  3. Mountain Climbing Indie Game Cairn Sells 200,000 Copies on PC, PS5
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Hits Geekbench With This Chipset, Specifications
  5. Scientists Discover Cosmic Clock in Zircon Crystals That Tracks Earth's Landscape History
  6. Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11d Visit Malaysia's SIRIM Website, Might Launch Soon
  7. NASA Confirms Axiom Mission 5 Private Astronaut Launch to ISS in Early 2027
  8. Anthropic Says AI Chatbots Can Change Values and Beliefs of Heavy Users
  9. Sony WF-1000XM6 Price, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  10. Oppo A6i+ 5G, A6v 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover Cosmic Clock in Zircon Crystals That Tracks Earth’s Landscape History
  2. NASA Confirms Axiom Mission 5 Private Astronaut Launch to ISS in Early 2027
  3. Mountain Climbing Indie Game Cairn Sells 200,000 Copies on PC, PS5 in 3 Days
  4. Sony WF-1000XM6 Price, Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d Listed on Malaysia's SIRIM Database, Might Launch Soon
  6. UK Watchdog Wants Google to Let Publishers Opt Out of AI Overviews
  7. Budget 2026: Government Proposes Penalties for Inaccurate Reporting of Crypto Assets
  8. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
  9. Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Support Google's Pixel-Exclusive Scam Detection Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »