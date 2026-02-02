The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025, and the company is said to be gearing up to introduce its flagship handsets in the global markets. According to a tipster, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched globally before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The China-based company, however, is not expected to bring the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max to the global markets.

Xiaomi 17 Series Global Launch Timeline

The Xiaomi 17 series will be launched globally, but the Pro variants will not be part of the lineup, tipster Yogesh Brar wrote in a post on X. The company is expected to bring the vanilla Xiaomi 17 and the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra to the global markets. The handsets are anticipated to be launched before MWC 2026.

Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra are being launched ahead of MWC



India launch towards early March



Sadly no Pro series for Global markets



Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition coming to select Global markets by 28th Feb — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 2, 2026

MWC, which is one of the world's biggest technology showcases, is set to take place between March 5 and 6 in Barcelona. There is a possibility that the brand may showcase its latest flagship series at the tech trade show.

The tipster further claimed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition will be introduced in the global markets by February 28. It is, notably, a special edition variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra that features distinct design elements, including prominent Leica branding at the back and on the frame.

As per the Brar, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in India towards early March. The suggested timeline corroborates a previous leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, who suggested March 2026 as the release window for the company's flagship lineup. The Xiaomi 17T is said to follow the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra a month later.

Global prices of the Xiaomi flagships have also been leaked. The Xiaomi 17 is reported to be launched globally at a starting price of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000) for the 512GB storage variant, which is significantly higher than its China launch price of CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) for the same model.

The vanilla Xiaomi 17 may have a smaller battery capacity than its Chinese counterpart. Leaked retailer listing reveals a 6,330mAh battery in Europe, compared to the 7,000mAh cell on the Chinese Xiaomi 17.