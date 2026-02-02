Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Make Global Debut Before MWC 2026 in March, Tipster Claims

Xiaomi is expected to bring the vanilla Xiaomi 17 and the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra to the global markets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 February 2026 13:30 IST
Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Make Global Debut Before MWC 2026 in March, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra were launched in China last year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition may debut by February 28
  • Xiaomi is unlikely to launch the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max globally
  • Xiaomi 17 series is expected to launch in India in early March
Advertisement

The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025, and the company is said to be gearing up to introduce its flagship handsets in the global markets. According to a tipster, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched globally before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The China-based company, however, is not expected to bring the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max to the global markets.

Xiaomi 17 Series Global Launch Timeline

The Xiaomi 17 series will be launched globally, but the Pro variants will not be part of the lineup, tipster Yogesh Brar wrote in a post on X. The company is expected to bring the vanilla Xiaomi 17 and the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra to the global markets. The handsets are anticipated to be launched before MWC 2026.

MWC, which is one of the world's biggest technology showcases, is set to take place between March 5 and 6 in Barcelona. There is a possibility that the brand may showcase its latest flagship series at the tech trade show.

The tipster further claimed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition will be introduced in the global markets by February 28. It is, notably, a special edition variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra that features distinct design elements, including prominent Leica branding at the back and on the frame.

As per the Brar, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in India towards early March. The suggested timeline corroborates a previous leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, who suggested March 2026 as the release window for the company's flagship lineup. The Xiaomi 17T is said to follow the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra a month later.

Global prices of the Xiaomi flagships have also been leaked. The Xiaomi 17 is reported to be launched globally at a starting price of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000) for the 512GB storage variant, which is significantly higher than its China launch price of CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) for the same model.

The vanilla Xiaomi 17 may have a smaller battery capacity than its Chinese counterpart. Leaked retailer listing reveals a 6,330mAh battery in Europe, compared to the 7,000mAh cell on the Chinese Xiaomi 17.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 launch, MWC 2026, MWC, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Anthropic Says AI Chatbots Can Change Values and Beliefs of Heavy Users

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Make Global Debut Before MWC 2026 in March, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Oppo K14x India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  3. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy F70e Could Cost in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Hits Geekbench With This Chipset, Specifications
  5. Oracle Could Cut 30,000 Jobs to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Sony Has Patented a PlayStation Controller Design Without Any Buttons
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Arrive With This Pixel-Exclusive Calling Feature
  9. Xiaomi to Open Out Premium Service Centres in These 15 Cities
  10. Oppo A6i+ 5G, A6v 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
  2. Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Support Google's Pixel-Exclusive Scam Detection Feature
  4. Xiaomi to Open Service Centres in 15 New Cities to Expand After-Sales Support in India
  5. Oppo A6i+ 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera; Oppo A6v 5G Tags Along: Price, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Lands on Geekbench With Exynos 2600 and 12GB of RAM
  7. Sony's New Patent Shows Buttonless PlayStation Controller Design With Touch Input
  8. Oracle Reportedly Considering 30,000 Job Cuts to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Display, Battery, Cameras and Colourways
  10. Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Colour Options, and Launch Timeline Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »