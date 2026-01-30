The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be launched in India and the global markets soon. A tipster has now leaked the poster of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship phones, the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, are expected to be showcased. As per the leak, the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series could be launched towards the end of February, alongside the company's next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Leak

Tipster Evan Blass shared an invite for the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event in a post on X. It is expected to be the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, setting the tone for Samsung's smartphone launches throughout the year. The poster suggests that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25. This corroborates previous leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S26's launch date.

No big surprise here, right? Galaxy S26 family + Galaxy Buds4 lineup launching 25 February. pic.twitter.com/op2gdZMpp3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 29, 2026

Alongside the launch date, the Galaxy Unpacked invite also hints towards the hero colour of the Galaxy S26 lineup. It appears to have a violet backdrop, which aligns with a previous leak that suggested that Cobalt Violet could be the hero colour option across Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S-series.

While the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are expected to headline the rumoured Unpacked event, the tipster also claimed that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup during the event. It is expected to comprise the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro models.

The French publication Dealabs has also leaked the pricing of the Galaxy Buds 4 series. The standard Galaxy Buds 4 could be priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 19,600), while the Pro model may set customers back by about EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 27,300). Both models are expected to be available in black and white colour options.

The price leak indicates that Samsung may not be looking to hike the prices of its next-generation TWS earbuds. As per the report, Samsung could also offer the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in a third Apricot colourway, which may be exclusive to the Samsung Online Store.

Apart from this, the tech giant will also reportedly run an early bird offer, where a purchase of the Galaxy Buds 4 or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in the black colourway will bundle a 25W wireless charging pad free of cost.