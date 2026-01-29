Samsung Galaxy S26 series' specifications and features have been surfacing online for a while. Recently, a report highlighted that the rumoured Galaxy S26 Ultra could debut at a lower price, while the standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ might not see a price hike, contrary to previous reports. Now, the purported renders of the encased Galaxy S26 series have surfaced online, revealing the design of the front and rear panels of the phones. Additionally, images of a Qi2 magnetic charger from Samsung have been leaked, hinting at the wireless charging speed of the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Specifications

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the purported renders of the encased Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, giving a peek into the design of the three phones. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are shown to be identical in design. Both handsets appear with a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a redesigned pill-shaped camera module. The Samsung branding appears at the bottom of the rear panel. The two are shown in a silver colourway.

Samsung's purported Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ might feature a power button and volume controls on the right side, while the tech giant could leave the left side clean. It is expected to feature a metal frame and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. On the front, the two phones appear with a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera and relatively thin bezels.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra could sport the same front panel design, button placement, and metal frame as the standard model. However, on the back, the Ultra model is shown to carry a quad camera unit, paired with an LED flash. Moreover, three of the lenses appear to have been placed inside a pill-shaped camera island, similar to the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy 26+. This is in line with the previously leaked renders of the phones.

Separately, SamMobile managed to get its hands on purported images of Samsung's 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging puck. However, the publication claims that only the Galaxy S26 Ultra will support 25W wireless fast charging, while the standard model might only feature 20W wireless charging support.

Samsung's “Magnet Wireless Charger Qi2 25W” appears with the model number EP-P2900BBEGWW. It is shown to ship with a USB Type-C cable, which should reportedly be paired wth a 45W charging adapter. This corroborates claims of an earlier report, which suggested that Samsung might offer built-in support for its 25W Magnetic Qi2 charger.