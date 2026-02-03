Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Appears in Leaked Promotional Poster With Redesigned Camera Island, New Colourway

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch later this month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 10:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears with a refreshed camera island over the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Camera design on Galaxy S26 Ultra takes cues from Galaxy Z Fold 7
  • Poster shows flat frame with chamfered edges and integrated buttons
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch later this month, alongside the regular Galaxy S26 model and a Galaxy S26+ variant. The upcoming flagship handset from the South Korean tech giant has appeared in a leaked promotional image, giving us a hint of what we can expect. It is seen with a refreshed camera island over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leaked image also suggests that Samsung is retaining support for the S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Poster Surfaces Online

An official-looking promotional poster of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) via Substack. The device is shown in what is believed to be its new hero finish, Cobalt Violet, which appears purple due to the angle and lighting used in the image.samsung galaxy s26 ultra evleaks substack inline galaxy s26 ultra

The same tipster previously suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely be sold in black, white, silver shadow, sky blue, cobalt violet, and pink gold colourways.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra poster highlights both the rear panel and the right side of the phone. Most notably, the camera layout has been reworked, adopting a cleaner island design that resembles the approach seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung's purported teaser for the Galaxy S26 Ultra suggests that the three large circular camera slots will be stacked vertically on a pill-shaped module, with two smaller slots beside them, each surrounded by slightly raised metallic rings. A smaller sensor and the LED flash sit to the side of the main lenses.

The S Pen is also visible in the image, suggesting stylus support on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra handset. Interestingly, it does not match the phone's body colour and instead appears in black. The phone itself features a flat frame with gently chamfered edges, while the side buttons, including the power button and volume rockers, are integrated into the frame.

Recent leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging support and a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the back, it is expected to carry a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN3 ultrawide shooter, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX854 periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
