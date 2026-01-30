Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Launch With a Custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Series Chip

Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched on February 25, according to a leaked Galaxy Unpacked event invite.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 10:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could succeed the purported Galaxy S26 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2600 SoC in December 2025
  • The Galaxy S26 series could feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the Galaxy S26 series
Samsung has yet to announce a launch date for its upcoming Galaxy S26 series of smartphones, which are expected to arrive next month at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. While the launch of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy 26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra is still a few weeks away, details about its possible successor, which isn't expected to arrive until early 2027, have already surfaced online. Samsung will reportedly equip the Galaxy S27 Ultra model with Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon chipset, while the vanilla and the plus models could be powered by a 2nm Exynos SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims (via GSMArena) that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset from Qualcomm. The smartphone maker will reportedly not equip the handset with its proprietary Exynos chip. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are said to sport a 2nm Exynos 2600 chip, which was unveiled globally last month.

This contradicts previous reports, which suggested that the company could launch the purported Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra with an unspecified Exynos chipset, built on a 2nm process. Expected to be unveiled in early 2027, next year's Ultra model could mark the return of the Exynos SoCs to Samsung's flagship lineup, as last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, the South Korea-based company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

This comes soon after a purported invite to the Galaxy Unpacked event surfaced online, revealing that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds 4 series will be launched globally, including in India, on February 25. However, the company has yet to make a formal launch date announcement. The upcoming Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are rumoured to be powered by Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chip in select markets. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch with Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are rumoured to carry triple rear camera units. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain the quad camera setup from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The handsets will reportedly sport subtle design changes over its predecessor. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Leaked Galaxy Unpacked Invite Reveals Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date; Galaxy Buds 4 Series Tipped
Apple Says Gemini-Powered Siri Will Use Private Cloud Compute Ahead of Apple Intelligence Feature Expansion

