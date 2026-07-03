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Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ Said to Feature 'Privacy Display'; Ultra Model Might Get Selfie Camera Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to include four models, unlike this year’s Galaxy S26 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 16:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ Said to Feature 'Privacy Display'; Ultra Model Might Get Selfie Camera Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad camera system at the back

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched with the Privacy Display feature
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ feature an Exynos 2600 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 series might launch early next year
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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, accompanied by the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+. With the launch of its flagship Galaxy S series handset, the South Korean tech giant introduced its new Privacy Display feature, aimed at curbing shoulder surfing. Recently, a leak regarding next year's rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro suggested that the company is planning to bring the feature to the new entrant, too. However, now, a report claims that apart from the Pro model, the feature might also make its way to lower-end Galaxy S27 series models. Moreover, details regarding the selfie camera of the Galaxy S27 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Citing industry sources, The Elec reports that the South Korean smartphone maker will equip all the Samsung Galaxy S27 series models with the Privacy Display feature, as found on this year's flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Unlike this year's Galaxy S26 series, next year's lineup is expected to include four models, namely Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

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This is contrary to a recent report that highlighted that only the higher-end models, the Samsng Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, will launch early next year with the Privacy Display feature. On the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which was launched in February, the Privacy Display feature aims to curb shoulder surfing instances. It uses a hardware-based solution, where the phone turns off wider pixels, narrowing the viewing angles. Users can choose to enable the feature for specific apps, notification pop ups, passwords, and OTPs. There are two levels of privacy available, offering greater control of the functionality.

Separately, a GalaxyClub report claims that the South Korean tech giant is planning to equip the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra with a different front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, than this year's flagship phone. The handsets will reportedly launch in 2027 with a 16-megapixel camera on the front, which could be placed inside a hole punch display cutout.

Moreover, the 16-megapixel selfie shooter is said to feature a square sensor, similar to the 18-megapixel front-facing camera found on the iPhone 17 lineup. This will reportedly allow the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra to capture wider and rectangular images, closely imitating Apple's centre stage camera. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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