Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, accompanied by the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+. With the launch of its flagship Galaxy S series handset, the South Korean tech giant introduced its new Privacy Display feature, aimed at curbing shoulder surfing. Recently, a leak regarding next year's rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro suggested that the company is planning to bring the feature to the new entrant, too. However, now, a report claims that apart from the Pro model, the feature might also make its way to lower-end Galaxy S27 series models. Moreover, details regarding the selfie camera of the Galaxy S27 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Citing industry sources, The Elec reports that the South Korean smartphone maker will equip all the Samsung Galaxy S27 series models with the Privacy Display feature, as found on this year's flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Unlike this year's Galaxy S26 series, next year's lineup is expected to include four models, namely Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

This is contrary to a recent report that highlighted that only the higher-end models, the Samsng Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, will launch early next year with the Privacy Display feature. On the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which was launched in February, the Privacy Display feature aims to curb shoulder surfing instances. It uses a hardware-based solution, where the phone turns off wider pixels, narrowing the viewing angles. Users can choose to enable the feature for specific apps, notification pop ups, passwords, and OTPs. There are two levels of privacy available, offering greater control of the functionality.

Separately, a GalaxyClub report claims that the South Korean tech giant is planning to equip the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra with a different front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, than this year's flagship phone. The handsets will reportedly launch in 2027 with a 16-megapixel camera on the front, which could be placed inside a hole punch display cutout.

Moreover, the 16-megapixel selfie shooter is said to feature a square sensor, similar to the 18-megapixel front-facing camera found on the iPhone 17 lineup. This will reportedly allow the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra to capture wider and rectangular images, closely imitating Apple's centre stage camera. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.