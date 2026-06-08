Samsung is expected to add a new member to its Galaxy S27 family with the brand-new Galaxy S27 Pro next year. The company is likely to launch the Galaxy S27 Pro as a premium model, and it is expected to borrow rear camera features from the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra. A new leak has now revealed the battery capacity and screen size. The Galaxy S27 Pro is likely to have a smaller display and miss out on S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications (Expected)

A new X post by Kro (@kro_itnyang) claims that the Galaxy S27 Pro will have a 5,000mAh battery unit. If accurate, the Pro variant will have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is rumoured to feature a silicon-carbon battery with capacity ranging between 5,500mAh and 6,000mAh. It would also match the battery of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Pro model is said to ditch the S Pen.

The Galaxy Pro is expected to be around 6.5 inches, come without an S Pen, and cram in a 5,000mAh battery. — kro (@kro_itnyang) June 5, 2026

Further, the Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display. This screen size would make it remarkably smaller than the Galaxy S26+, which has a 6.7-inch screen, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has a 6.9-inch display. This display will be slightly larger than the 6.3-inch base Galaxy S26.

Beyond display and camera, little is known about the Galaxy S27 Pro's hardware as of now. With a compact size, the company is expected to position the Galaxy S27 Pro between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra. It is likely to share its rear camera hardware with the Ultra variant. The rear camera setup could include a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) camera.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to feature a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip. It is likely to be launched in early next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra models.