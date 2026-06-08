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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Leak Hints at Display Size, Tipped to Launch With 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 12:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Leak Hints at Display Size, Tipped to Launch With 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung is rumoured to launch Galaxy S27 Pro alongside Galaxy S27 Ultra
  • It is likely to share its rear camera hardware with the Ultra variant
  • It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip
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Samsung is expected to add a new member to its Galaxy S27 family with the brand-new Galaxy S27 Pro next year. The company is likely to launch the Galaxy S27 Pro as a premium model, and it is expected to borrow rear camera features from the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra. A new leak has now revealed the battery capacity and screen size. The Galaxy S27 Pro is likely to have a smaller display and miss out on S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications (Expected) 

A new X post by Kro (@kro_itnyang) claims that the Galaxy S27 Pro will have a 5,000mAh battery unit. If accurate, the Pro variant will have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is rumoured to feature a silicon-carbon battery with capacity ranging between 5,500mAh and 6,000mAh. It would also match the battery of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Pro model is said to ditch the S Pen.

Further, the Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display. This screen size would make it remarkably smaller than the Galaxy S26+, which has a 6.7-inch screen, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has a 6.9-inch display. This display will be slightly larger than the 6.3-inch base Galaxy S26.

Beyond display and camera, little is known about the Galaxy S27 Pro's hardware as of now. With a compact size, the company is expected to position the Galaxy S27 Pro between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra. It is likely to share its rear camera hardware with the Ultra variant. The rear camera setup could include a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) camera.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to feature a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip. It is likely to be launched in early next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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