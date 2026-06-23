The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is rumoured to feature four flagship models, marking a departure from the three-model strategy that has been followed since the Galaxy S20 series in 2020. In recent months, the rumour mill has suggested that the tech giant is exploring ways to differentiate the purported Galaxy S27 Pro from the rest of the lineup. Now, a tipster claims one of the ways it could do so is to adopt the privacy display feature that was exclusively introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra this year.

Privacy Display on Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Samsung is testing its Privacy Display technology for both the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the Galaxy S27 Pro. The feature is designed to provide an additional layer of privacy when using the handset in public places.

As seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung's implementation is integrated directly into the display panel, unlike traditional privacy screen protectors that often reduce brightness and affect display quality. When enabled, the feature can restrict viewing angles. This makes it difficult for people sitting or standing nearby to see on-screen content while maintaining visibility for the user looking directly at the display.

Samsung's Privacy Display feature is powered by what the company calls Flex Magic Pixel technology. It is a proprietary system which ontrols how light is dispersed from individual pixels using a combination of narrow and wide pixel structures embedded within the display panel.

When the feature is disabled, the display operates like a conventional flagship AMOLED screen, offering full brightness, wide viewing angles, and accurate colour reproduction. Once activated, however, the system switches to narrow pixels that restrict light dispersion, allowing content to remain visible only to the person directly in front of the screen while significantly reducing side-angle visibility.

Currently, users can customise how privacy display works. It can automatically activate when entering PINs, passwords, or patterns, or when opening sensitive applications such as banking and messaging apps.

While not much is known about the Galaxy S27 Pro, previous reports suggested it may feature a 6.47-inch OLED screen. Industry sources cited in the publication suggested that Samsung is experimenting with a display size it has not previously used in its flagship smartphones.

The purported handset is rumoured to borrow several hardware features from the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, premium additions like the support for S Pen may be omitted. Thus, the Galaxy S27 Pro may effectively serve as a middle ground between the Plus and Ultra variants in Samsung's flagship lineup.