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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Makes an Early Visit to the GSMA Database Alongside Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Ultra

Here's what we know about a potential fourth model in the Samsung Galaxy S27 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 11:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Makes an Early Visit to the GSMA Database Alongside Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Ultra

Samsung's current flagship Galaxy S lineup includes three models

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Highlights
  • Three unreleased Galaxy S27 models were listed on GSMA database
  • The model numbers corroborate existence of S27 Plus, Pro, and Ultra
  • Samsung could launch the Galaxy S27 series early next year
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The Samsung Galaxy S27 series isn't expected to launch until early 2027, but rumours about the phone have already surfaced online. Following previous reports that a new Pro model could join the flagship lineup next year, fresh evidence corroborating the same has been discovered on a certification platform. Three unreleased Galaxy S27 series models have been sighted, including the purported Galaxy S27 Pro. The listing also mentions the Galaxy S27 Plus and Galaxy S27 Ultra, which are expected to be a part of the next-generation flagship Galaxy S lineup alongside the vanilla Galaxy S27.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Lineup Could Comprise Four Models

Three unreleased models of the rumoured Galaxy S27 lineup have been spotted on the GSMA IMEI database (via OVR+). They carry model numbers SM-S956U, SM-S957B/DS, and SM-S958U, which are believed to correspond to the Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra, respectively.

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The GSMA IMEI database confirms only the model names and numbers, and does not reveal any specifications. However, the sighting of the purported handset effectively confirms that Samsung could launch a fourth model in the S27 lineup this year in the form of the Galaxy S27 Pro.

As with previous generations, Samsung is also expected to introduce a Galaxy S27 FE, and it has been sighted on certification platforms too, although it is likely to be introduced at a later stage in 2027.

While Samsung has yet to officially confirm the existence of the Galaxy S27 Pro, previous leaks have hinted at how the handset could fit into the lineup. It is expected to sit between the Plus and Ultra variants. Reports suggest the purported handset may borrow several premium features from the Galaxy S27 Ultra while omitting select hardware, such as S Pen support.

Another notable feature tipped for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is Privacy Display, which debuted exclusively on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As the name suggests, it reduces side-angle visibility without significantly impacting brightness, making it difficult for passersby to view on-screen content. The purported handset is also reported to feature camera hardware similar to the Ultra model.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027, and it is likely that additional specifications will surface in the coming months.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Features, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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