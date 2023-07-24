Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held in Seoul on July 26 and the company will introduce a host of new products during the event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets are expected to debut at the event. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to comprise base, Plus and Ultra models. These devices were spotted on a retail websites by a tipster ahead of their debut on Wednesday.

Tipster Evan Blass spotted the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series on retailer websites ahead of the product launch and shared them in a series of tweets. On one of the websites, the phones and the tablet models are listed with a pre-order option. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is shown in four colour options on one of the sites, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is listed with three colour options. The tipster has also spotted the upcoming products on a French retailer's site.

Photo Credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

The Galaxy foldable handsets are seen offered in a product bundle, usually with a version of the Galaxy Watch series models, which are also expected to launch on July 26. Prices of the products are not available yet. Some combinations are also offering the Galaxy Buds 2 with the upcoming releases.

According to previous leaks, the 256GB and 512GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are said to be priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900) and EUR 1,339 (roughly Rs. 1,21,600), respectively and it is expected to be offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colour variants.

Meanwhile, the base 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been tipped to be priced at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,400), while the 512GB and 1TB variants are said to be listed at EUR 2,039 (roughly Rs. 1,85,100) and EUR 2,279 (roughly Rs. 2,06,900), respectively. This model is expected to launch in Black, Blue, and Cream colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.