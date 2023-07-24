Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO

Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle said service revenue had improved "across almost all of our markets."

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2023 12:52 IST
Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO

Photo Credit: Reuters

Vodafone announced a merger with Hutchison's rival network Three last month in the UK

Highlights
  • Vodafone named former SAP CFO Luka Mucic as new CFO
  • The firm reported a 3.7 percent rise in the quarter
  • Decline in Germany more than halved quarter on quarter to 1.3 percent

Vodafone reported an acceleration in first-quarter top line growth on Monday, driven by strong demand in Britain and improvements in Germany, Italy and Spain, marking a positive start for new chief executive Margherita Della Valle.

The European and African telecoms group also said it had appointed former SAP chief financial officer Luka Mucic to the same role at Vodafone, beginning on September 1.

He will replace Della Valle who took on the top job permanently in April. She said on Monday that service revenue had improved "across almost all of our markets", as it reported a 3.7 percent rise for the group.

The decline in Germany, Vodafone's biggest market, more than halved quarter on quarter to 1.3 percent, as broadband price rises partially offset the impact of customer losses over the last 18 months, the company said.

Growth in service revenue in Britain, where Vodafone announced the merger of its operation with Hutchison's rival network Three last month, accelerated to 5.7 percent, boosted by strong growth in consumer and annual price increases.

In Italy, improved demand from businesses helped reduce the decline to -1.6 percent, from -2.7 percent in the previous quarter, it said, while Spain saw a smaller improvement to -3.0 percent from -3.7 percent.

Della Valle has been tasked with simplifying the group and stemming the decline in some of its biggest markets in Europe, which have been hit by fierce competition.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone
Oppenheimer Outsells Barbie in Tickets Sales in India, Selling 1.4 Million Tickets During Opening Weekend
Moto G14 India Launch Date Confirmed for August 1; Colour Options and Features Teased Ahead of Debut

Related Stories

Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Elon Musk Is Changing Twitter’s Blue Bird Logo to an X
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Retail Outlets: See Offers
  4. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Review: A Razr for Gen-Z?
  6. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
  7. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
  9. Galaxy Z Flip 5, Watch 6 Pre-Order Offers Leak, New Watch Features Teased
  10. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details
  2. Moto G14 India Launch Date Confirmed for August 1; Colour Options and Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event
  4. Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO
  5. Oppenheimer Outsells Barbie in Tickets Sales in India, Selling 1.4 Million Tickets During Opening Weekend
  6. JioBook (2023) India Launch Date Set for July 31; Amazon Microsite Teases Upcoming 4G Laptop
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Loss-Ridden Bitcoin, Ether Impact Pricing of Most Altcoins
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Vijay Sales Retail Stores: Price, Specifications and Offers
  9. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Allegations of Witness Tampering, Accepts Gag Order
  10. Elon Musk Says He Intends to Rebrand Twitter, Blue Bird Logo to Be Replaced by an X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.