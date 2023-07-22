Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on July 26 and its fifth iteration of foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — will be the show's major highlights. Ahead of the event, Samsung has released a teaser video to give us a glimpse of the colour options of its next flagship clamshell foldable and its redesigned hinge. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to have no gap between its folding halves when the phone is folded. This upgrade could be the biggest distinction between the new model and the current Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Via a teaser video, Samsung gave a clear look at the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. The company has posted the teasers with the "Join the flip side" hashtag. It shows the handset in cream, lavender and mint shades with a familiar clamshell design that folds horizontally in half with a cover display that lets users finish tasks without unfolding the phone. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to have a new hinge design to eliminate the gap between both halves while folding.

What do you think this symbol means? Drop a comment below!#JoinTheFlipSide #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/tvNWTLaQoM — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2023

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also expected to get a new waterdrop-style hinge that would allow the device to fold flat without any gap at the hinge. This might also let the phones stay flat when opened.

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul, Korea. The tech giant has remained tight-lipped about the price and specifications of the new foldables but rumour mills have already suggested them.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with an initial price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900). As for specifications, it could run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer screen is tipped to be a 3.4-inch in size with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to sport a 12-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There could be a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. It is expected to carry a 3,700mAh battery.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.