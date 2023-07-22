Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Teaser Video, Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event, Shows Off New Hinge Design, Colour Options

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 July 2023 13:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Teaser Video, Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event, Shows Off New Hinge Design, Colour Options

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is shown in cream, lavender and mint shades

Highlights
  • Samsung will unveil its next-generation foldable phones on July 26
  • Both models might feature a redesigned hinge
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on July 26 and its fifth iteration of foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — will be the show's major highlights. Ahead of the event, Samsung has released a teaser video to give us a glimpse of the colour options of its next flagship clamshell foldable and its redesigned hinge. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to have no gap between its folding halves when the phone is folded. This upgrade could be the biggest distinction between the new model and the current Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Via a teaser video, Samsung gave a clear look at the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. The company has posted the teasers with the "Join the flip side" hashtag. It shows the handset in cream, lavender and mint shades with a familiar clamshell design that folds horizontally in half with a cover display that lets users finish tasks without unfolding the phone. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to have a new hinge design to eliminate the gap between both halves while folding.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also expected to get a new waterdrop-style hinge that would allow the device to fold flat without any gap at the hinge. This might also let the phones stay flat when opened.

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul, Korea. The tech giant has remained tight-lipped about the price and specifications of the new foldables but rumour mills have already suggested them.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with an initial price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900). As for specifications, it could run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer screen is tipped to be a 3.4-inch in size with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to sport a 12-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There could be a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. It is expected to carry a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Unpacked
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gliding, Not Searching: Here’s How to Reset Your View of ChatGPT to Steer It to Better Results
Paytm Expects to Generate Free Cash Flow by Year-End: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

