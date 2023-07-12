Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are scheduled to launch on July 26. The phones are expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively. Recently, the complete specifications and design renders of the two upcoming Samsung foldable handsets were leaked online. Both the book-style and flip foldable smartphones will reportedly come with the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC. Now, a new report suggests the prices of the handsets in Europe alongside their storage and colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price (rumoured)

A Dealabs report suggests that the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to be marked at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900), and the 512GB variant could be priced at EUR 1,339 ( roughly Rs. 1,21,600). The model will reportedly be offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colour options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,400) for its 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB options are likely to be listed at EUR 2,039 (roughly Rs. 1,85,100) and EUR 2,279 (roughly Rs. 2,06,900). This model could be available in Black, Blue, and Cream colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications, features (expected)

According to a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to sport a 7.6-inch full-HD+(1,812, 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED outer panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and another 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. It is likely to carry a 10-megapixel front camera sensor and may also feature a 4-megapixel under-display sensor. It is said to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It will reportedly come with an IPX8 water resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, features (expected)

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main screen and a 3.4-inch cover display with a resolution of 748 x 720 pixels, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for both panels. It is also expected to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to sport a 12-megapixel primary sensor and another 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 10-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to be backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.