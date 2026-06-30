Samsung seems to be getting ready to reveal its latest foldable smartphones at the upcoming annual Unpacked event in July, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are likely to be released. As the foldables are expected to be on track for launch, a fresh leak emerged online, revealing the camera specifications and suppliers for upcoming Samsung foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to offer a notable camera upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Leak Hints at Camera Upgrade

As per a report by Sisa Journal (in Korean), Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera unit like its predecessor. The camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, replacing the 12-megapixel sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This upgraded sensor could be the same one used in the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will reportedly feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly retain the 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide) is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both the cover display and the foldable inner screen will reportedly boast 10-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies and video chats,

The publication also claims that Samsung is updating its camera supply chain for the upcoming foldable lineup. Camera modules are reportedly being sourced from suppliers including Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Power Logics, and China's Sunny Optical. Samsung is also said to be using lenses from Coasia CM and camera modules from its subsidiary, Coasia CM Korea, in the upcoming foldable.

Samsung has reportedly entered full-scale mass production after finalising its key supply chain management (SCM) system for camera modules.

Previous rumours claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra would be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to feature a 7.6-inch inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio.