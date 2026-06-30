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  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra to Get 50 Megapixel Ultrawide Camera, No Camera Upgrades for Galaxy Z Flip 8: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra to Get 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera, No Camera Upgrades for Galaxy Z Flip 8: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 15:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra to Get 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera, No Camera Upgrades for Galaxy Z Flip 8: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is said to take place on July 22

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel main camera
  • The flip model could feature two 10-megapixel front-facing cameras
  • Samsung is reportedly updating its camera supply chain for foldables
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Samsung seems to be getting ready to reveal its latest foldable smartphones at the upcoming annual Unpacked event in July, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are likely to be released. As the foldables are expected to be on track for launch, a fresh leak emerged online, revealing the camera specifications and suppliers for upcoming Samsung foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to offer a notable camera upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Leak Hints at Camera Upgrade

As per a report by Sisa Journal (in Korean), Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera unit like its predecessor. The camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, replacing the 12-megapixel sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This upgraded sensor could be the same one used in the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will reportedly feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly retain the 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide) is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both the cover display and the foldable inner screen will reportedly boast 10-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies and video chats,

The publication also claims that Samsung is updating its camera supply chain for the upcoming foldable lineup. Camera modules are reportedly being sourced from suppliers including Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Power Logics, and China's Sunny Optical. Samsung is also said to be using lenses from Coasia CM and camera modules from its subsidiary, Coasia CM Korea, in the upcoming foldable.

Samsung has reportedly entered full-scale mass production after finalising its key supply chain management (SCM) system for camera modules.

Previous rumours claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra would be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to feature a 7.6-inch inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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