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Samsung Reportedly Developing Carbon Standing Case for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

The purported Carbon Standing Case could protect one side of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 18:24 IST
Samsung Reportedly Developing Carbon Standing Case for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

Carbon Standing Case for Galaxy Z TriFold has a lightweight carbon-fibre-inspired design

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Highlights
  • Samsung has reportedly filed trademark applications for a new case
  • The accessory is expected to carry a premium price tag
  • It may offer protection for only one side of the foldable phone
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Samsung is widely expected to launch two book-style foldable smartphones dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra next month. While we wait for the official announcement, rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series continue to surface online. A new leak hints that Samsung could unveil an accessory to its upcoming foldables. The company is likely to bring a standing case previously introduced for the Galaxy Z TriFold to the new models. Samsung has reportedly registered this accessory in select global markets.

Samsung's Next Foldables May Get a Carbon Standing Case Like the Galaxy TriFold

As per a report by GalaxyClub (in Dutch), Samsung has recently filed trademark applications for a product named Carbon Standing Case in markets including Australia, Canada, South Korea, and the UK.

Samsung launched a case with the same name alongside the Galaxy Z TriFold, but the tri-fold phone was never released in many of these countries. These purported trademark filings indicate that Samsung might be preparing to unveil a Carbon Standing Case for its Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

This accessory is likely to carry a premium price tag compared to many third-party alternatives. For reference, the Galaxy Z TriFold Carbon Standing Case is priced at $108 (roughly Rs. 10,000). Based on the design of the existing model, the case could protect only one side of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The existing Carbon Standing Case for Galaxy Z TriFold has a lightweight carbon fibre-based build. It has a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Early rumours suggested that Samsung's 2026 edition foldable phones will launch on July 22 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in London. The foldable that will come as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 successor is likely to be branded as Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while the one with a wide screen could be known as Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a dual camera unit, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could get a triple camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel sensor. The duo could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Ultra model is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. It is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch foldable display.

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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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