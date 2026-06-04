Samsung is widely expected to launch two book-style foldable smartphones dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra next month. While we wait for the official announcement, rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series continue to surface online. A new leak hints that Samsung could unveil an accessory to its upcoming foldables. The company is likely to bring a standing case previously introduced for the Galaxy Z TriFold to the new models. Samsung has reportedly registered this accessory in select global markets.

Samsung's Next Foldables May Get a Carbon Standing Case Like the Galaxy TriFold

As per a report by GalaxyClub (in Dutch), Samsung has recently filed trademark applications for a product named Carbon Standing Case in markets including Australia, Canada, South Korea, and the UK.

Samsung launched a case with the same name alongside the Galaxy Z TriFold, but the tri-fold phone was never released in many of these countries. These purported trademark filings indicate that Samsung might be preparing to unveil a Carbon Standing Case for its Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

This accessory is likely to carry a premium price tag compared to many third-party alternatives. For reference, the Galaxy Z TriFold Carbon Standing Case is priced at $108 (roughly Rs. 10,000). Based on the design of the existing model, the case could protect only one side of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The existing Carbon Standing Case for Galaxy Z TriFold has a lightweight carbon fibre-based build. It has a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Early rumours suggested that Samsung's 2026 edition foldable phones will launch on July 22 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in London. The foldable that will come as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 successor is likely to be branded as Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while the one with a wide screen could be known as Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a dual camera unit, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could get a triple camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel sensor. The duo could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Ultra model is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. It is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch foldable display.

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