Samsung has been rumoured to be exploring smartphones beyond traditional form factors. Following its success with the book-style and clamshell-design handsets in recent years, leaks have indicated that it is also developing a wide foldable, widely known as the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. A newly discovered patent now suggests that the South Korean technology conglomerate is working on a rollable handset with an expanding display. The device is said to feature a movable rear camera module that shifts position as the phone expands.

Samsung Patent Reveals Rollable Design With Sliding Camera Module

Recent patent illustrations (via WearView in collaboration with tipster @xleaks7) showcase what could eventually become Samsung's first Galaxy Z Rollable smartphone. According to the patent, the handset appears like a standard smartphone in its compact state. The front features a tall display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the rear houses a vertically aligned triple-camera setup.

Design of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Rollable, as described in the patent

Photo Credit: xleaks7/ WearView

The rear camera island closely resembles the design language seen on Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 7, with three individual camera rings stacked vertically inside a raised housing. This camera module, however, appears to be mounted on a movable section of the chassis.

The patent drawings reveal that the purported device might be able to transform from a conventional handset into a wider, tablet-like device by extending its display sideways. The camera island could move in unison with the expanding body. When the phone is in the retracted state, the camera assembly could slot back into a dedicated recess.

As described by the patent, the Galaxy Z Rollable is an electronic device that comprises a flexible display, movable housing components, cameras, sensors, antennas, and processing hardware.

Samsung, notably, has showcased rollable display concepts at various industry events over the years. However, a commercial rollable smartphone has yet to be launched. Samsung's current foldable lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z TriFold.

As with all patents, there is no guarantee that this design will eventually become a consumer product. However, it does provide a glimpse into the company's future hardware ambitions.