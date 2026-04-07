Samsung has reportedly confirmed plans to expand its Galaxy AI features to more devices with the upcoming One UI 8.5 update. The move suggests that several capabilities introduced with the Galaxy S26 series, which launched in February, could soon be available on a wider range of Galaxy smartphones. While the company has not shared a full list of supported models yet, early indications point to select flagship devices receiving the update first, followed by a phased rollout across regions.

Samsung Plans Wider Rollout of Galaxy AI Features With One UI 8.5

A Samsung Community moderator confirmed (via Galaxy Updates) that the company is preparing a One UI 8.5 update that will introduce advanced Galaxy AI features, including call screening, to eligible devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series confirmed among the supported models.

This update is said to come after some confusion around whether older devices would get the new AI tools. Earlier responses from Samsung support had reportedly suggested that certain features might be limited to newer models, which led to criticism from users online.

Samsung's One UI 8.5 update is likely to bring features first seen on the Galaxy S26 lineup to older devices. These could include AI call screening, along with tools like agentic AI improvements, Audio Eraser, Creative Studio, a more capable Bixby, and smarter notification features such as Now Nudge and Notification Highlights.

Some reports also indicate that newer foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy TriFold may receive the One UI 8.5 update, although Samsung has not officially confirmed all of them yet.

Samsung has not announced a detailed rollout timeline or a full list of supported devices so far. However, reports point to a possible rollout in late April or early May. The South Korean tech giant will likely roll out the update first in select regions before a wider global release.