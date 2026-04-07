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Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Get Call Screening, AI Features via One UI 8.5 Update, Company Confirms

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and TriFold may get the One UI 8.5 update as well.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 12:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Get Call Screening, AI Features via One UI 8.5 Update, Company Confirms

One UI 8.5 may bring Galaxy S26 features to older devices

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Highlights
  • Samsung prepares update to bring advanced AI tools to users
  • Samsung may roll out One UI 8.5 in phases across regions
  • One UI 8.5 update could arrive in late April or early May
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Samsung has reportedly confirmed plans to expand its Galaxy AI features to more devices with the upcoming One UI 8.5 update. The move suggests that several capabilities introduced with the Galaxy S26 series, which launched in February, could soon be available on a wider range of Galaxy smartphones. While the company has not shared a full list of supported models yet, early indications point to select flagship devices receiving the update first, followed by a phased rollout across regions.

Samsung Plans Wider Rollout of Galaxy AI Features With One UI 8.5

A Samsung Community moderator confirmed (via Galaxy Updates) that the company is preparing a One UI 8.5 update that will introduce advanced Galaxy AI features, including call screening, to eligible devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series confirmed among the supported models.

This update is said to come after some confusion around whether older devices would get the new AI tools. Earlier responses from Samsung support had reportedly suggested that certain features might be limited to newer models, which led to criticism from users online.

Samsung's One UI 8.5 update is likely to bring features first seen on the Galaxy S26 lineup to older devices. These could include AI call screening, along with tools like agentic AI improvements, Audio Eraser, Creative Studio, a more capable Bixby, and smarter notification features such as Now Nudge and Notification Highlights.

Some reports also indicate that newer foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy TriFold may receive the One UI 8.5 update, although Samsung has not officially confirmed all of them yet.

Samsung has not announced a detailed rollout timeline or a full list of supported devices so far. However, reports point to a possible rollout in late April or early May. The South Korean tech giant will likely roll out the update first in select regions before a wider global release.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, One UI 8.5, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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