Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M04, Galaxy A04e Get Bluetooth SIG Certification, May Launch Soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy M04 and Galaxy A04e are said to feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 15:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy M04, Galaxy A04e Get Bluetooth SIG Certification, May Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: WinFuture

The Galaxy A04e is expected to feature an Infinity-V display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A04e could be a rebranded Galaxy M04
  • These phones are said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M04, Galaxy A04e could run on Android 12

Samsung Galaxy M04 and Galaxy A04e have reportedly been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website. These smartphones are believed to support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Not much is known about these Samsung handsets in terms of specifications. Notably, the Galaxy M04 is supposedly listed along with the Galaxy A04e models. As the handsets are listed together it could mean that the Galaxy A04e may simply be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M04. Furthermore, both of these rumoured smartphones have previously surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench, boasting similar specifications.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy A04e (also referred to as the Galaxy A04 Core) with model numbers SM-A042F, SM042F_DS, SM-A042M, and SM-A042M_DS has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. In addition, the Galaxy M04 bearing the model number SM-M045F_DS is also reportedly mentioned in the same listing. These Samsung handsets are both listed to feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As both of these handsets are included in the same listing, it is speculated that the Galaxy A04e is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M04. The former was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench database earlier this year in August. The alleged Geekbench listing indicates that it might pack a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. This Samsung] smartphone is said to get 3GB of RAM and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Interestingly, the Galaxy M04 with the model number SM-M045F surfaced even earlier on Geekbench, with the same MediaTek chipset, 3GB of RAM, and running on Android 12.

As per a recent report, the Galaxy A04e and Galaxy M04 have also received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Their versions arriving in India are said to have the model numbers SM-A042F_DS and SM-M045F_DS, respectively.

Samsung is yet to announce plans to launch the upcoming Galaxy A04e and Galaxy M04. However, these listings hint at the imminent launch of both handsets. Marketing images of the Galaxy A04e also leaked earlier this year, which showcase it to sport an Infinity-V display. It is likely to come in Black, Green, and Copper colour options.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung Galaxy A04e, Bluetooth SIG, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPad Dock Feature Tipped to Arrive in 2023; iPad Pro Model With M2 Chip to Debut in October: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M04, Galaxy A04e Get Bluetooth SIG Certification, May Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With Blistering 210W Charging Launched
  2. iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  3. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  6. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Familiar Wine in a New Bottle?
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Tipped To Feature Flagship Camera Sensors, Wireless Charging: Report
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Ordered to Pay $10.5 Million Legal Fees to Washington State
  3. Realme 10 4G, 5G Models Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 33W Fast Charging Support: Report
  4. India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Variant With Snapdragon 732G SoC
  6. General Motors Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  7. BSNL Diwali Offer 2022 Introduces New Tariff Plans With Unlimited Talktime, Up to 1 Year Validity
  8. Mark Zuckerberg to Testify in FTC Case Against Facebook's Virtual Reality Deal
  9. Meta Fixes Issue With Instagram, Facebook and Messenger After Brief Outage
  10. After Twitter Takeover, Elon Musk Has More Legal Battles to Deal With
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.