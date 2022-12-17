Samsung Galaxy M04 is now up for sale in India. It is available to purchase via Samsung India website and Amazon in Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green colour options. The new entry-level handset was launched in the country last week with a waterdrop-style notch display, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with unused storage. The Galaxy M04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India, launch offers

The price of Samsung Galaxy M04 has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 10,499 for the top-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset can be purchased in Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue colour options via the Samsung India website and Amazon.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy M04 include an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers purchasing via SBI bank cards or EMI transactions. Amazon is providing no-cost EMIs for up to six months on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and there is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 250. Further, there is an exchange offer capped at Rs. 9,000.

Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy M04 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The 4G smartphone offers a RAM Plus feature that allows expansion of available memory up to 8GB using the free storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M04 include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor and proximity sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 carries a 5,000mAh battery. Besides, it measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm and weighs 188 grams.

