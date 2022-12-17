Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M04 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India starts at Rs. 9,499.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 17 December 2022 11:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy M04 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M04 carries dual rear cameras
  • The handset offers up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy M04 in two colour options

Samsung Galaxy M04 is now up for sale in India. It is available to purchase via Samsung India website and Amazon in Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green colour options. The new entry-level handset was launched in the country last week with a waterdrop-style notch display, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with unused storage. The Galaxy M04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India, launch offers

The price of Samsung Galaxy M04 has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 10,499 for the top-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset can be purchased in Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue colour options via the Samsung India website and Amazon.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy M04 include an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers purchasing via SBI bank cards or EMI transactions. Amazon is providing no-cost EMIs for up to six months on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and there is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 250. Further, there is an exchange offer capped at Rs. 9,000.

Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy M04 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The 4G smartphone offers a RAM Plus feature that allows expansion of available memory up to 8GB using the free storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M04 include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor and proximity sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 carries a 5,000mAh battery. Besides, it measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm and weighs 188 grams.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung Galaxy M04 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M04 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Mission Majnu Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Takes Risks for India as Undercover RAW Agent
Featured video of the day
What Are WhatsApp Avatars and How To Create Them: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M04 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  4. How to Watch the Moto X40 Launch Livestream Event
  5. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  7. Moto X40 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  8. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: Details
  9. YouTube Testing 'Add To Queue' Feature for Android, iOS: Report
  10. Boat Launches 'Stream Edition' Netflix-Themed Wireless Headphones, Earphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M04 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Mission Majnu Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Takes Risks for India as Undercover RAW Agent
  3. YouTube Music to Roll Out Custom Radio Playlist Feature Soon: Report
  4. YouTube is Testing 'Add To Queue' Feature for Android, iOS Premium Subscribers: Report
  5. Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 Pro Flat Screen Variant Spotted on 3C Certification Website; December Launch Expected
  6. Motorola ThinkPhone Leaked Images Hint at Aluminium Frame, 6.6-Inch OLED Display: Report
  7. Spotify Rolls Out Support for Redesigned Media Player on Android 13 Lock Screen, Notification Area
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Dummy Models Surface Online Tipping Design Differences Between Three Variants
  9. Binance Proof-of-Reserves Auditor Mazars Pauses Work Temporarily for Crypto Clients: Report
  10. Donald Trump Makes a Splash in NFT Arena, Releases 45,000 Fantasy NFTs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.